From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, discover gorgeous Indian destinations that celebs frequently travel to

Soothing air, tranquil vibes and a sigh of relief- travelling is for sure a phenomenal way to unravel peace after toiling for prolonged working hours. Exploring beautiful picturesque places never fails in bringing a sense of calm! And we are not the only ones who fantasize about travelling and vacations. Our most-loved B-town celebs, too, love to scout the beauty of India. Right from mountains, hills, wildlife to beaches and gardens- here we pen down a list of celeb-approved havens in India that you must incorporate into your travel bucket list to experience a gala time with your dearest ones.

1. Goa: Talking about vacations without Goa is something celebs don’t approve of! This old and gold classic vacation spot has been a constant buzz due to its relaxing lifestyle and seashore shacks. From Malaika Arora to Parineeti Chopra to Priyanka Chopra Jonas- Goa is a sweetheart place for every Bollywood celebrity and they are a frequent traveller to this vacation spot. South Goa is prominent for its happy and comfy lifestyle along with relaxing high-end resorts and privacy whereas North Goa is well-known for its beach parties, clubs and bars and is a perfect choice for those party aficionados out there. What’s more? Goa also offers a wide variety of delicious food like fish curry, missal pav, fritters and mouth-watering seafood that will make your buds go wow! Plan your trip in colder months (October-February) for the best experience.

2. Ranthambore: Another place that tops the bucket list of b-town celebrities is Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. This place is a well-known tiger reserve in India. This place is a perfect haven for wildlife fanatics as it is famous for its safari, wildlife and nature exploration. The perfect combination of royal palaces adds up to the beauty of Ranthambore and almost makes it looks like a mystical land. Along with a wildlife safari, you can also explore Ranthambore fort, trinetra ganesh temple, dastkar Ranthambore and Rajiv Gandhi regional museum of natural history to explore the Rajasthani art and to dive deep into the old and gold time of this place. When you head to this place, don’t forget to enjoy mouth-watering jalebis and churma ladoos. B-town superstars like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh adore this place and enjoyed the rich culture of Rajasthan last year along with bonfires, dance and safaris.

3. Alibaug: With calm beaches, forts, lush-green forests and varied activities- Alibaug is another celeb-approved travel location that is a must-visit. Icons like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suniel Shetty love this place for its adventurous and enriching experience. If you want to enjoy the water and adventurous sports, then mandwa beach, Nagaon beach and Alibag beach offer activities like parasailing, sea kayaking, jet skiing and banana boat ride that will definitely give you an adrenaline rush. You can also visit kolaba fort near alibag beach to witness a spectacular sunset. Alibaug is an impeccable destination for those who want an offbeat and peaceful vacation.

4. Manali: Who doesn’t love the magic of mountains? The cool breeze and calm vibes can be a magical wand for all your worries and chaos. Celebs like Kangana Ranaut love this beautiful hill station and travel often to spend their time there. Surrounded by the greenery, adventurous sports and pleasant atmosphere- this place will make you fall in love with its beauty. For that spiritual guidance and inner peace, do visit the famous Hadimba Temple and Manu Temple. Whilst in Manali, go adventurous and satiate your rushes with a plethora of activities available at Solang Valley. Moreover, if you want to explore the past, then the Museum Of Himachal Culture & Folk Art is the place for you. All in all, a perfect spot to explore all the vibes.

5. Udaipur: This one is from the list of Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan. Udaipur, formerly known as the capital of the Mewar Kingdom, is a place that is known for its artificial lakes and lavishing royal forts. With lofty palaces, temples, and bathing ghats, this place will steal your heart away. If you are interested in big architecture and intricate work then you will find plenty of palaces in Udaipur that will leave you astounded. City palace, Sajjangarh palace, Bagore ki haveli are the most prominent ones in Udaipur that you should not miss! To gain spirituality and peace, Neemach Mata Mandir and Shri Ekling Ji Temple are your way to go. B-town diva Sara Ali Khan also visited these two mandirs when in Udaipur and she also shared her picture in which she was all decked up in Indian attires and a big orange tika. If you are an adorer of scenic landscapes then you should not miss out on Lake pichola boat ride. Though the timings are from 10 a.m to 5p.m, try this boat ride in the evening or early morning for a unique experience. Ananya Pandey was also spotted enjoying boat rides and traditional dances in Udaipur.

