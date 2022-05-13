From Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor, a sneak peek at Bollywood actors and their food cravings

Right from Katrina Kaif to Arjun Kapoor, stars in the film industry are known for watching their weight and being on top of their fitness game all year. But everyone has a few moments of indulgence and cheat days where they sink their teeth into delicious treats that they have been craving. Well, it appears that our A-listers are no different for we take you through their cheat days and share recipes to the foods that they have been lusting after.

Arjun Kapoor’s Pad thai noodles and Pancakes

Actor Arjun Kapoor who recently shared pictures of his weight loss transformation from the period Feb 2021 to May 2022 revealed how tough it was to stay on course. However, that doesn’t stop him from indulging his tastebuds once in a while. His Instagram stories shared pictures of him relishing Pad Thai noodles as a savoury meal.

Pad Thai Noodles

Arjun was later gorging on a neat pile of mini pancakes drizzled with chocolate syrup, pumpkin seeds and maple syrup. If you’d like to snack on these delights, check out the recipe-

Pumpkin Protein Pancakes

Katrina Kaif’s Almond milk turmeric latte

Katrina Kaif has recently been touring her favorite spots in New York city with hubster Vicky Kaushal. She stopped by Bubby’s, which she revealed was a place that evoked nostalgia as she savoured pancakes. She also shared Instagram stories where she sipped on a glorious Almond milk turmeric latte. An excellent option for people who look for plant-based dairy substitutes, almond milk is the vegan version of Haldi doodh that can even fix a sore throat.

Vegan Almond milk turmeric latte

Alia Bhatt and her milk cake

Alia Bhatt who is basking in the success of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, has most certainly made a commitment to fitness as is witnessed in her workout videos. But the actress who is a true gastronome at heart was spotted with a sinful treat. Her milk cake or Tres Leche is a decadent delight that is in essence a butter cake that has a trio of milk ingredients, using evaporated milk, condensed milk and double cream. It is airy and light in texture making it a pleasure to eat.

Milk cake or tres leche

Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s Aamras

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani certainly seem to be setting the temperatures soaring with their chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But the duo was spotted promoting their movie and cooling off at a restaurant with some chilled aamras. As the choicest of mangoes are in season this summer, aamras and piping hot poori can make a delicious meal. Here’s a recipe for the same-

Aamras and poori

