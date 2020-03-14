From Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline to Priyanka Chopra: Check out healthy eating options straight from their kitchen

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Looking for some healthy recipes for the weekend? Then check out the recipes straight from the kitchen of these Bollywood divas.

While we all know that actresses work extremely hard to keep their bodies in shape, they also take out time to try new healthy recipes despite their strict schedules to keep fit. Some of the best actresses in the industry - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have shared easy recipes on social media that require minimal effort but contain loads of nutrients.

If you're looking for some healthy recipes that are easy on the pocket but extremely healthy, you have come to the right place. If these ladies can make time from their busy schedules to make delicious yet healthy food, so can you. So, stop making excuses and don your chef’s hat to do the cooking.

Take cues from your favourite actresses on cooking hassle-free delicious food. We hope you get to indulge in some of these scrumptious recipes.

Alia Bhatt’s Beetroot Salad

Beetroot is loaded with some essential nutrients, including fibre, folate, magnesium, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. All of these nutrients are extremely beneficial to improve your overall health. It improves blood flow, lowers blood pressure and increases exercise performance.

Alia Bhatt recently shared the recipe for beetroot salad on her YouTube channel and we love it. This salad is an amalgamation of boiled and grated beetroot, curry leaves, cumin seeds, mustard seeds and spices to go with it. She enjoyed this salad on the sets of Dear Zindagi and still loves it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Scrambled Eggs

Straight from the kitchen of our very own “Desi-Girl” comes the recipe of classic scrambled eggs. Thanks to Elle for providing us with a sneak peek into the kitchen of the former Miss World.

Heat some oil in the pan, pour in egg mixture, and keep stirring. Using a spatula, pull the eggs across the pan and wait until it starts to thicken. Then, add some meat, cheese and keep stirring. Add salt to your taste and a perfect breakfast snack is done.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bulletproof Coffee

This SriLankan beauty shared a simple coffee recipe with the world on her YouTube channel recently. Bulletproof coffee improves metabolism, aids in weight loss, promotes a healthy gut and improves mood and strength. This can help elevate energy levels if you make it a part of your early mornings.

All you have to do is combine freshly brewed espresso (lungo), two tablespoons of ghee and extra virgin coconut oil in a mixture and blend well.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Jowar Roti

One of the fittest actresses in the industry, Shilpa Shetty is known for her fitness regime and love for food. She recently shared a very healthy recipe for Jowar (sorghum flour) roti. Jowar is rich in antioxidants which reduces the risk of developing chronic health problems. It is also rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates which will make you feel full longer.

To make the dough: add a cup of water, flour, some oil and steam for 2 minutes. Now let it cool and add white and black sesame seeds to it. Now make some balls to prepare rotis and voila you’re done.

