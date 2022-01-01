From Alia to Ranveer, 7 celebs who chose a wilderness vacation with a wildlife safari in India

While the Maldives may have been the unofficial vacation spot visited by almost every celebrity, there’s a new travel trend in town. After the glorious beaches and water villas of the island nation, people have been gravitating toward domestic travel and choosing exotic animal safaris in National Parks across India. This catching trend has seen a lot of celebrities choosing wilderness over crowded vacation destinations. So today, we look at 7 celebrities who chose eco-tourism with a vacation close to home.

Ananya Panday’s year-end trip to Ranthambore

The young actress kicked back with a wildlife trip to Ranthambore National Park. It appears Ananya Panday chose Aman-i-Khás, a luxe tented camp retreat at this National Park in Rajasthan for her year-end trip. On her stunning jungle safari in Ranthambore National Park, Panday spotted deer and crocodiles apart from unwinding by a cosy bonfire.

Deepika-Ranveer and Alia-Ranbir’s Jungle Vacation

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were at Ranthambore National Park around about the same time that lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were at enjoying the wilderness at the park. Both the duos shared snippets of their vacation pictures on social media. Deepika was lucky enough to sight a tiger and resided at the luxurious Mughal tents during her sojourn. It appears that Alia had her family in tow with sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother. Shaheen’s Instagram revealed that she spotted Bengal tigers and chitals.

Juhi Chawla’s Safari at Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve

While most celebrities were charmed by Ranthambore, Juhi Chawla visited Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve also known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park. She shared an aerial glimpse of it from her helicopter at first, then shared a sneak peek of the animals she spotted. India's major tiger reserve, the park is known under 'Project Tiger'. Hence, the actress lauded the work of the forest authorities at national park situated in Mysore, Karnataka. Apart from the pretty forest, the area is full of valleys and waterfalls. It is situated near Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and you must visit these if you’re in the area.

Dia Mirza and her family toured Ranthambore

Dia Mirza too was charmed by this national park in Sawai Madhopur. She resided at a five star on Ranthambore Road while taking in the sights of this majestic National Park.

