All bibliophiles can now rejoice as Kolkata introduces WORLD's FIRST Tram Library

Calling all bibliophiles living in Kolkata, here’s something special for you guys. Kolkata introduces the concept of the library on wheels and takes things a notch up. The tram features a mini-library where you can find your best read on your daily commute to college.
All bibliophiles can now rejoice as Kolkata introduces WORLD's FIRST Tram Library
Kolkata has combined the love for literature and trams into one by introducing world’s first tram library. Kolkata is famous for it’s literature, art, poets and academicians and to acknowledge all of that, the special tram features an array of books and novels that people can read on the go.

This initiative has been launched by the state’s West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) that operates trams all over the city. Imagine you can read your favourite work of literature on your daily commute to college. Now that sounds like a prolific utilisation of time.

The tram will be operating from Esplanade to Shyambazar, traversing College Street. It’s a 32 seater tram with a library that includes famous fiction, non-fiction novels, books, magazines and a lot of study material for competitive examinations such as GMAT, GRE and WBCS. It will also feature free Wi-Fi and air conditioning for a smooth ride. 

The tram will make 25 stops passing over 25 educational institutes along the way like the University of Calcutta, Presidency University, Scottish Church Collegiate School and more. This will help the students to gain knowledge about the city’s heritage and literature and preserve it.

