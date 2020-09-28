All the different health benefits of Matcha, Herbal Tea and Fermented Tea explains Dt Shikha Mahajan

Different types of tea contain an unprecedented number of vitamins, nutrients, antioxidants, amino acids, and more, explains Dt. Shikha Mahajan

MATCHA TEA:

Matcha means "powdered tea." Components from the leaves are poured into the hot water when you buy conventional green tea, then the leaves are discarded. The real leaves which are finely crushed are drinkable with matcha. Matcha is a kind of green tea that is produced by adding young tea leaves and grinding to a luminous green powder. Then, it whisks hot water to the powder. Only a small amount of the minerals end up in the water as the tea brews. The others are already set aside in the grass and are still at a disadvantage due to subpar harvesting techniques. Matcha is rich in the EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) catechine, which is thought to have cancer-fighting effects on the body. Studies have linked matcha tea to several health benefits, such as heart disease prevention, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. It has been shown to improve metabolism while facilitating weight loss. Matcha tea also adds natural caffeine and l-theanine to the mood. Ideally, we consider using 1/2 to 3/4 tsp of matcha powder per cup for 1 to 2 cups of matcha per day.

You get an unprecedented number of vitamins, nutrients, antioxidants, amino acids, and more when you consume matcha.

Matcha is also considered to help a healthy immune system. It's antioxidant catechins that function to strengthen the immune system against cancer, aid with thermogenesis weight loss, and increase the concentration with L-theanine. Matcha will, in short, make you sleep better, learn better, and live healthily.

HERBAL TEA:

They are known to have better medicinal properties than fruitier varieties, such as rosehip and orange. These may appeal more to those with a sweet tooth, but they are blended for their flavours more than anything else. Chamomile Tea, Ginger Tea, Cinnamon Tea, Dandelion Tea, Echinacea Tea, Fennel Tea, Ginseng Tea, and Gingko Tea are amongst the most popular herbal teas. Every herbal tea comes with a vast range of benefits. While chamomile is a stress buster and helps ease insomnia, ginger helps in nausea, stomach cramps, colds flu, allergies, and infections. Cinnamon is good for cold and flu while also helping improve insulin sensitivities, improving metabolism, and aiding weight loss. Dandelion is good for digestive issues, reduces bloating, stomach cramps, eases constipation, and improves liver health.

FERMENTED TEA:

The fermented tea is a fermented drink made with tea, sugar, bacteria, and yeast. Fermentation enhances the tea's scent and usually mellows the flavour, reducing astringency and bitterness while enhancing aftertaste and mouthfeel. In addition, the microbes can generate metabolites with health benefits. Though also named kombucha mushroom tea, kombucha isn't a fungus — it's a colony of bacteria and yeast. Kombucha tea is made by applying sugar and tea to the colony and by encouraging fermentation of the mixture. Because of its nutritional advantages, it is known as a superfood. It is a possible Probiotics Source and is high in antioxidants. Kombucha May Kill Bacteria Can Minimize Risk of Heart Disease, May Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes, and May Help Prevent Cancer.

- Inputs by: Dt. Shikha Mahajan, Holistic Nutritionist and Founder of Diet Podium.

