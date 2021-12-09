All you need to prepare delectable Christmas confections in a breezy way

Christmas is the season that traces back the rich culinary history. Right from desserts to savoury delicacies, everyone indulges in it with immense joy and warmth. Speaking about the delicious Christmas confections, the list is never ending. Fudge, brownies, gingerbread cookies, plum cakes, candies, marshmallows, truffles and chocolates are wrapped with love and weaved with Christmas tales. Prepare these lavish confections at home with the help of these essentials.

1. Christmas Cookie Cutters

Ditch the normal cookie cutters and switch to Christmas themed cutters to make your christmas cookies attractive and irresistible. This set has a christmas tree, elk, gingerbread man, snowflake and reindeer shaped cutter. You can master the art of making cookies just like a professional baker with these in your kitchen.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 499

2. Christmas Paper Baking Plum Cake Tray

Baking trays are important if you want to make your baking sessions fuss free, easy to store and handy to pack. These plum cake trays are microwave safe. The texture and the Christmassy appearance of the tray makes the baked cake stand out in glory.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 270

3. Silicone Chocolate Mold

If you want to try your hands on homemade chocolates do keep this Christmas theme silicone chocolate mold near you. The Christmas tree, Santa’s face and bear shaped chocolates will make the kids jump with high enthuthiasm and amazement. You can try multiple flavours of chocolates and make Christmas confections artistic.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 249

4. Christmas Cupcake Wrappers Toppers and Liners

The festival of Christmas is incomplete without cakes. To relish upon flavourful delicacies in a joyful way, these Christmas Cupcake Wrappers Toppers and Liners are all that you need. Prepare an array of cupcakes and impress your near and dear ones with your Christmas creativity in a breezy way.

Price: Rs. 1654

Deal: Rs. 918

5. Edible Cake Decorations

These edible cake decorations are made up of gum paste. The sweet sugary taste and mouth melting texture will enhance the flavour of your confections even more. Trendy, attractive and easy peasy decorations will help you to save your time and energy.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 988

Now you can't resist yourself from heading to the kitchen and kickstarting your Christmas confections. Right from kids to adults, everyone will drool over the delicacies that you offer. Always remember to add the secret ingredient: love and happiness to the dishes that you prepare.

