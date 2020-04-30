From Alphonso to Dasheri to Langra: 10 types of mangoes and how to identify them

Are you a mango lover? Then read on our lowdown on famous mango varieties that are available in India and how you can identify them.

Thanks to mother nature, during sweltering hot summers, we can enjoy juicy and healthy fruits such as grapes, musk melons, lychees, mangoes and watermelons. To quench our thirst and beat the heat, instead of relying on artificial fruit juices, go for the natural ones. When we talk about summers, the first thing comes in our mind is mangoes, the king of summer fruits. Did you know 56% of the world’s mango production happens in India and we boast more than 1000 varieties? As soon as the hot season starts, we start craving of Aam ras and mango milkshakes, don't we?

Mangoes are very versatile. You can use raw ones for salads, achaar and murabba while the ripe ones can be used for desserts, smoothies, shakes and lassi among others. Are you a mango lover? Then you are at right place as today we have listed some famous mango varieties that are available in India. Sometimes when we go to market we often get confused between the varieties. So, read on our lowdown on types of mangoes and how you can identify them.

1.Alphonso/ Hapus

Hapus which is also known king of mangoes is the one which is mostly exported. They are commonly cultivated in the state of Maharashtra (Ratnagiri region) but you will also find them in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. This type is quite expensive and has thin skin, orange flesh and are very sweet.

2.Safeda

Safeda aka Banganapalli is mostly cultivated in Andhra Pradesh. This type of mangoes usually hit the market first. They are bright yellow in colour and have few spots and it tastes slightly sour. These oval-shaped mangoes have a strong but pleasant aroma.

3.Neelam

Neelam is majorly cultivated in Hyderabad, however, you will find them in almost all markets in India. They hit the markets around June and July. They are quite tiny in size and have orange skin.

4.Badami

Nutrient-dense Badami is also known as Alphonso of Karnataka as they are part of Alphonso family but sweeter. They have a golden yellow colour with a tinge of red on the top of the fruit. Very sweet and fibreless.

5. Chausa

Chausa is usually eaten by sucking out the pulp. They are usually grown in Bihar and it's named after the town Chausa. They are very sweet, juicy and they hardly have any sourness. The skin of mangoes is usually orange-yellow or golden-yellow.

6.Totapuri

Totapuri is usually grown in Southern parts of India namely Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This type of mango looks like a beak of parrot and hence the name. They are not very sweet and have more of tangy flavours and are usually used of salads and pickles. They are green in colour and the flesh is pale yellow.

7.Pairi

They are largely fibreless fruit, have soft pulp and a small seed. You can eat it like the chausa ones and are early entrants in the market. They too have a reddish tinge and are slightly sour. If you don't have Kesar or Hapus, you can go for this one for Aamras. You will find ample cultivation in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

8.Kesar

Kesar, just like Alphonso, is an expensive variant of mango. It is known as Kesar as the pulp's hue is just like saffron. If you bring Kesar aams, then your home will fill with its aroma. They are mostly grown in and around Ahmedabad, Gujarat and are primarily used to make aamras in Gujarat.

9.Langra

One of the popular varieties of mango is Banarasi Langra and they are prominently grown in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. As per a popular legend, this variety is known as langra as it was first grown in the farms of a lame man. It is oval in shape and usually green in colour, even after its fully ripe.

10. Dasheri

Speaking of Dasheri, they are quite popular in the homeland, Uttar Pradesh. This type is non-fibrous, has a strong aroma, extremely sweet and yellow like the Badami. As per reports, it is one of the oldest mango varieties in the country. It has its roots in Nawab of Lucknow’s gardens in the 18th century. Today, they are mostly cultivated in the Malihabad belt, near Lucknow.

Others:

Other popular types of mangoes are Himsagar, Sindhura, Malgova and Malda. Which is your favourite? Which are the other types that you know? Let us know in the comment section below.

