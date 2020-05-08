Alphonso vs Dasheri vs Kesar: Which one is the true king of mangoes?

Mangoes are the only reason people look forward to the summer season. The National Fruit of India comes with different varieties which are distinct from each other in terms of taste, colour and shape. So, which one is the king of all mangoes: Alphonso or Dasheri or Kesar?

The prime attraction of summer season is the delicious and juicy mango fruit. There are endless recipes we can make with the king of the fruits. Mango belongs to the flowering plant species Mangifera. And it has many variations as well some of which are Alphonso, Dasheri, Kesar, Amrapali, Badami, Banganapalli, Alampur Baneshan, etc. These mangoes are supremely packed with many health benefits as well. But among all these types, Indians mostly adore Alphonso, Dasheri and Kesar.

These three types of mango were originated in India and now they are cultivated on a grand scale during the summer season. These are all packed with sweet, rich and juicy flavour to make us recharged in the hot season. But Alphonso is considered to be the king of all types of mangoes. Its taste and richness can beat any other variations of this fruit. But which one is the true king of mangoes? Find out right below.

Which type of mango is the king of all: Alphonso, Dasheri, Kesar?

Alphonso

Alphonso was originated in India and was named after Afonso de Albuquerque, a Portuguese military expert who helped to establish Portuguese colonies in India. Portuguese introduced the grafting process on mango trees to produce different varieties of mangoes like Alphonso. Mostly grown in Western India, Alphonso is one of the most expensive varieties of mangoes in the world. They have a rich, creamy, delicate, non-fibrous and juicy pulp. This type is used for different culinary purposes as well like souffle, mousse, puree, sharbat, lassi, ice cream, etc.

Dasheri

Dasheri mango was first originated in Dasheri village near Kakori in Lucknow in the 18th century. It first appeared in the gardens of the Nawab of Lucknow. Since then it’s cultivated in different parts of the country. This sweet and fragrant variety of mango is exported to different countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, etc.

Kesar

Also known as Gir Kesar, Kesar mango is cultivated on the foothill of Girnar in Gujarat. It’s popular for its bright yellow coloured pulp. This mango was first grown by Junagadh Wazir Sale Bhai in Vanthali in the year 1931. It has been named after Saffron or Kesar because of its orange hue. After Alphonso, Kesar is the one of the most expensive mangoes. It is cultivated in the districts of Junagadh and Amreli in Gujarat.

Personally, I like Kesar the most. Which one is your favourite mango variety? Let us know in the comments section below.

