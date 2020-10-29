Making for the perfect supplement here's why granola is your new go-to! Here's how to make it look and taste yummy!

Always thought granola was boring? These 2 EASY recipes will make breakfast the MOST exciting meal

Granola is a healthy and tasty alternative to heavy breakfasts. The toasted mixture of incredibly healthy ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits and chocolates that can be added to suit your taste can be consumed as a breakfast cereal or mid-meal snacks as you like.

While it may seem like a boring snack, here are two fun recipes to make breakfast your most exciting meal yet!

Chocolate Granola Donuts

Ingredients

● 100g couverture chocolate (chopped or pellets)

● 2 tbsp almond/peanut butter

● 1/2 cup Munchilicious Granola - Dark Chocolate

Garnish

● 50g white chocolate, melted

Instruction

● Melt the chocolate and add butter. Whisk until both are mixed well.

● Fold the granola. Pour the mixture into a silicone donut mould.

● Chill the donuts in the fridge for two hours until set.

● Unmould and drizzle over some melted white chocolate.

Strawberry Yogurt Granola Muffins

Ingredients

● 1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

● ¾ cup Munchilicious Granola - Dried Fruits

● ½ cup of sugar

● 1 tsp baking powder

● ½ tsp baking soda

● ½ tsp salt

● 2 cups plain Greek yogurt

● 3 tbsp melted butter

● 1 tsp vanilla essence

● 1 cup diced strawberries (and fruits of your choice)

Instructions

● Preheat the oven to 375°and line a muffin pan with 12 liners.

● In a large bowl, combine flour, granola, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

● In a medium bowl, whisk yogurt, melted butter and vanilla essence.

● Slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients bowl and stir them gently until they are combined well (Do not over-mix).

● Now gently fold strawberries (other fruits, if any) into the batter. Fill the batter into muffin liners to ¾ full and bake for 22 minutes until the tops are golden brown.

● Remove the muffins from the oven and allow them to cool completely.

About the author: Ms Purvi Pugalia is the Founder of Munchilicious Granola

Credits :Getty images

