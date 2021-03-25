Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 food items from Amazon that will encourage your weightloss journey

Make your weight loss journey more fun with these interesting foods and drinks in your daily diet list. Check it out!

The one thing that all humans love alike is food that satisfies one’s hunger. We eat not just when we are hungry but when our body gets an adrenaline rush of surprise, excitement, curiosity or even depression. Now you know why the popcorn sold at theatres taste better. But as much as we love to eat, none of us what to be obese or go through the complications of it. So, to keep ourselves in the safe zone we bring to your diet conscious food and drinks that you shop from Amazon to satiate your craving without compromising your diet plan.

Healthy Snack Mix

These four cute packs of the healthy mix are especially for your children to keep away from junk snacks by introducing them to the goodness of these multi-grain munchies. They are non-fried, wholegrain and unbelievably delicious munchies, perfect savoury treats for your kids.

Green Coffee Beans powder

This pack of coffee powder improves your weight loss plan as it has Chlorogenic acid that can lower blood sugar levels and improve energy levels. It is believed that green coffee powder supports weight management which is a long-standing goal of achieving a healthy life to maintain a balance between intake and energy consumption.

Organics Raisins

A handful of raisins is a snack rich in B vitamins, iron and potassium. Every morning you can have them after a glass of water and as your evening snacks to boost up your energy and improve your skin and hair quality. Besides nutrients, raisins are also a good source of carbohydrates for energy.

Amla Juice

Amla has high potency Vitamin C to support and complete immune care. It promotes collagen production, helps maintain healthy skin and hair to give the essence of youthfulness and also boosts metabolism, aids in digestion and is easy to add to your diet.

Organic Tomato Powder Dry

This tomato powder is also rich in dietary fibre which aids the digestive tract and promotes a feeling of fullness. You can use them to make tomato-flavoured snacks, dips or add a burst of red colour to rottis. A healthy and tasty way to get your diet done right.

Rajasthani SoanPapdi

Well, we aren’t saying it’s going to make you healthy and fit but Soanpapdi definitely makes one happy. A cheat day special treat is this yummy sweet which is the best gift that friends and family can give each other to celebrate the unique bond between them during traditional occasions. Speaking of which, Holi is right around the corner.

