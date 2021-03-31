Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Food storage containers from Amazon you need in your kitchen for everyday use

One annoying problem of everyday life is finding containers to store your food items. Here we bring to you containers for all kinds of snacks and food items to solve your problem.

Be it store cereals, snacks, juice or to easily carry your tiffin hot and where we store these food items matter. Whether you are looking for a box to store your chocolates or cornflakes, now is the type to buy some containers to add on to your kitchen shelves to organise each of them in an easily accessible way. These containers make sure your food is safe, unaffected from environmental pollutants, oxidised by air or spoilt by pests.

This container set includes 4 large containers where you can store your flour, sugar, salt or anything. Clear containers make it convenient to see what’s inside and as it’s made of BPA free durable plastic, these containers will have a longer life.

Price: 25.99 USD

Deal of the Day: 22.09 USD

These modular food storage containers can hold pasta, baking ingredients, or other pantry staples; save space and keep the pantry organized. They come in all required sizes making it easy for you to fit in the right quantity of items easily. It’s easy to clean and scoop food from, and the airtight lids keep out moisture and humidity.

Price: 59.99 USD

Deal of the Day: 45.44 USD

These food storage containers are ideal for getting the refrigerator and kitchen organized or for bringing extra ingredients or side dishes on the go. These divided containers with compartments make it especially easy to separate snacks, sides, and entrees.

Price: 32.49 USD

Deal of the Day: 24.99 USD

These tall containers come with Side-locking lids that ensure maximum freshness and prolonged food storage by sealing tightly. They will protect your food from air and water so that you never have to worry about your favourite foods turning stale again!

Price: 34.97 USD

Deal of the Day: 29.97 USD

Here are the perfect bottles for bottling water, cold drinks, fresh juice blends and shakes. You can even use them to store baby formula. They come with airtight plastic lids that fit perfectly onto the bottles for a most enjoyable drinking experience.

Price: 17.99 USD

Deal of the Day: 14.79 USD

These small boxes are eco-friendly and are perfect for taking your meals and snacks to work, school, or on your business travels. Having three configurable and removable compartments, this box allows you to keep your ingredients separate and mix them right before mealtime.

Price: 29.99 USD

Deal of the Day: 19.99 USD

