Amazon Deal of the Day: Get your daily dose of energy with THESE products under Rs 950

Energy is the fuel to your soul. Every day we have to eat healthy to function well and perform our day to day activities without any struggle. What you eat in the morning can affect your health throughout the day. Skipping breakfast is unhealthy and if you don’t like to eat heavy or even medium breakfast, here are 5 healthy and nutritious products that you can rather consume to kickstart your day with full-on energy. Scroll on to shop them all now.

Dates

The health benefits of dates are many! It prevents premature ageing and reverses grey hair. With potent iron content, dates make you strong and smart. Dates have the hidden quality of boosting energy instantly! Hence they are not just apt during the festive season but are also a must-have snack for the entire year. It is the superfood for super energy levels.

Chocolate Energy Powder

With naturally sweet dates, roasted peanuts, unsweetened cocoa and a pinch of pink salt to get the perfect mix, this unique blend makes for a power-packed combination of all essentials to satiate your taste buds and also boost your energy levels.

Dry Fruits Combo

This dry fruit combo includes cashews, badam, raisins, apricots, walnuts, anjeer and pistachios. Having them every day improves your cerebral function and every unit of your body by making you feel and look healthy.

Dry Fruit Nut Mix

This nuts, seeds, and berries mix is a package of roughage that will help keep your gut healthy and functioning efficiently. It is packed with antioxidants and energy-rich nuts, berries that’ll help you stay full for a long time and also keep your energy levels consistent.

Roasted Seed Mix

This seed mix pack contains pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, chia, flax and sunflower seeds that bear the richness of nutrients for heart, brain, bones, immune and digestive health. It also aids in digestion and weight management.

