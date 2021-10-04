Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Accessories for car interiors to make your ride enjoyable

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for everyone! With offers upto 70 percent off and various mind-blowing deals, go check the following products out. Our specially curated list includes efficient and purposeful accessories for car interiors to make your ride the best. Minimising distraction and increasing productivity, these products will surely provide comfort and prioritise your safety. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Adjustable Car Phone Holder

Now drive confidently with this adjustable phone holder ensuring your safety and comfort. It grips securely onto your device and is easily removable as well. With 360-degree rotation for quick portrait and landscape views, the telescopic arm adds 2 inches to allow for closer device viewing.

PRICE: ₹ 369

BUY NOW

2. Car Air Purifier

The menace of air pollution is no news to us. However, studies have proven that indoor air in cars and homes is dangerous and toxic to our health. You can ensure your wellbeing by using this air purifier which not only removes mould odour from the vehicle's AC but also smoke and food smells.

PRICE: ₹ 8975

BUY NOW

3. Headrest Seat Tissue Holder

This car tissue box holder provides a tissue handy in your car and you can grab it easily according to the actual need. Make it easier to quickly take care of those little messes that may happen to your car without worrying about where to place your car tissue.

PRICE: ₹ 699

BUY NOW

4. Portable Garbage Holder

Now no more halting to throw the trash in between journeys. This waterproof and leak-proof car dustbin is designed to keep your needs in mind to ensure the durability and longevity of the product. It is uniquely designed, space-saving and portable as a great solution for your daily garbage and is very easy to install and it instantly fits into any car cup holder.

PRICE: ₹ 204

BUY NOW

5. Car Charger

Afraid of running out of charge amidst a car trip? Get this car charger now which conveniently charges up to two devices at the same time. The ergonomic design sits flush with any car interior and the features include: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility which includes laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

PRICE: ₹ 1040

BUY NOW

6. Car Wheel Brush

The wheels are a highly ignored part of a car and their ignorance may lead to deterioration and other faults. However, this brush will come in handy for removing dirt, dust, and grime from your wheel rims. The handle has a rubberised grip for a secure, non-slip hold, plus rubberised thumb rest and end hole for hanging storage.

PRICE: ₹ 299

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Must have Earphones & Bluetooth Devices