Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: 5 Sweet snacks to satiate your cravings for happy food

Some days are just blank and taste like wheat bread! These are the days where you just don’t want to move your bones and even staring at the ceiling fan has become a favourite sport. Movies become boring, songs just don't feel right, calls are left unattended and doorbells are ignored. Every human faces this introverted lazy phase at least for a day and to cope up with that boredom we have got you 5 yummy food items that’ll lighten up your mood.

Coconut Cookies

The sweet flavour of coconut is meant to elevate your mood and boost your energy. These cookies are also dipped in the chocolate melt that makes it a delicious choice to binge on all day long.

Price: Rs 250

Dried Seedless Apricot

Apricots are known to be rich in nutritional value. It contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C, calcium and iron and can be made as a part of your breakfast or make a dip using these tasty apricots or to your fruit salad or just eat them healthy as it is.

Price: Rs 135

Mini Waffle Cookies

Whether you are looking for an indulgent, melt-in-mouth kind of cookies or for guilt-free snacking, these waffle cookies are the best in the town to welcome an enhanced sensorial experience.

Price: Rs 599

Chocolate Bar Filled with Coffee Mousse

This delicious chocolate is an interpretation of the favourite Italian dessert in a chocolate bar. Inspired by centre-filled desserts, the milk chocolate bar is filled with coffee mousse and mascarpone cheese.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 599

Dried Cranberry Slice

Cranberries consist of anti-ageing properties and they’ll boost immunity and prevent tooth decay. Moreover, they are super tasty to binge on.

Price: Rs 280

Deal: Rs 190

