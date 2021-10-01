Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Up to 60 percent off on THESE breakfast essentials
Amazon is running a grand sale from October 3rd to 10th where you can grab products at deal-breaking prices. While Prime members can get hands-on these exciting offers from tomorrow, there are few live deals that will amp up your festive spirit this season. In this list, we bring to you 5 breakfast essentials that can be a great alternative to your everyday boring brunch and can also be consumed as evening snacks. So get your cards out and swipe through the list and shop them all on slashed prices right away!
Peanut Butter
All you need in life is just a peanut butter life to cheer you up. It's tasty, calming and also satiates your hunger. Spread them on your chapatis, bread or top it in your salad to give even the normal brunches a peanut butter twist!
Quaker Oats Pouch
Oats are the best thing you can feed yourself for perfect health. It helps your bones be strong, skin feels youthful and brains are active. Make it porridge or put on your master chef’s hat and innovate your new dishes with oats.
Green Tea
Green tea now comes with the Immunity power of Vitamin C. Having a glass of green tea every day can help in your weight loss journey and contributes to immune defence by supporting various functions of the immune system.
Walnuts
These brain-shaped nuts have all the minerals, nutrients, antioxidants and vitamins to make you the superwoman you want to be. Soak them in water overnight and eat them every morning for a better day, all day!
Corn Flakes
If you need an easy and quick breakfast, we can’t think of anything but corn flakes that are both tasty and healthy too. Just pour some hot milk in a bowl with the flakes and garnish it with berries and nuts if preferred to have a delicious breakfast!
