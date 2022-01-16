Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Moving to a new home? Here are 8 types of cookware you must have

The idea of shifting into a new house is both exciting and worrisome. From décor to furniture and from everyday essentials to cookware, there’s a lot one has to choose and buy. However, it can be an expensive affair for some.

So, if you are planning to shift to a new house and are looking for cookware, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to buy your favourite cookware at the best prices.

Here are 8 types to choose from.

Non-stick Aluminium Non-Induction Base Cookware set

This non-stick aluminium cookware set of three pieces by Pigeon Basics is a perfect choice. The set comes with 1 Nonstick Kadai with Glass Lid, 1 Nonstick Fry Pan and 1 Nonstick Flat Tawa. The smooth texture makes sure you have got the right non-stick pieces and the design speaks of nothing but elegance. The lightweight adds to the benefits of the set.

Price: Rs. 2450

Deal: Rs. 1299

3 Layer Non-Stick Coated Aluminium 4 Piece Kitchenware

Another charm that you must have in your kitchen is the 4-piece cookware set by Nirlon. This easy-to-clean and durable kitchenware is a must if all you seek is beauty and value. If you are someone who doesn't like too much oil in their food, this non-stick will be of great help.

Price: Rs. 4080

Deal: Rs. 1480

This elegant, classic, and high-quality 4-piece cookware set from Prestige is a gem. The granite finish makes the product stand out and durability is something that you shouldn't worry about. Another feature that makes it worth buying is that it is dishwasher safe and comes with an induction base.

Price: Rs. 4370

Deal: Rs. 2719

Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Cookware

This cherry-coloured 4-piece cookware set by Cello Prima speaks of royalty. The tempered glass lid and high-quality pans make sure to provide you with durability and so does the American heritage original coating from dupont. Choose this if you want nothing but the best.

Price: Rs. 2799

Deal: Rs. 1599

Non-Stick Aluminium Cookware

This red 2-piece cookware set is best for those who are looking for something to fit in their designer kitchen. The set consists 1-piece Flat Tawa and 1-piece Appachatti perfect for daily use. It's gas stove compatible and dishwasher safe, in case that's what you are looking for.

Price: Rs. 2510

Deal: Rs. 997

Granite Non-Stick Cookware Set

This purple non-stick 4-piece kitchenware set by Wonderchef is the perfect choice for your modern kitchen. The extravagant set speaks of style, luxury and long life. Add to it pure aluminium and soft-touch handles that make sure you enjoy cooking.

Price: Rs. 5000

Deal: Rs. 2699

Stainless Steel Kitchen Serving and Cooking Set

If you prefer traditional steel cookware sets, this is for you. This 3-piece vessel set with lids has got you sorted for your new kitchen. Use it for cooking or for just serving purposes, it won't disappoint you. The copper base is an add-on. They are a mix of both trendy and traditional.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 649

Aluminium Non-Stick 8-Piece Cookware Set

This cookware features a 3-layer toxic-free non-stick coating to give you a great cooking experience. This makes cleaning easy and hassle-free. This cookware set features a thick body that gives you durability and long-term use. The set also comes with 3-piece Nylon spatulas.

Price: Rs. 3995

Deal: Rs. 1799

