Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top 8 rucksacks under Rs. 2999 to explore the offbeat places in style

Rucksack is a must if you call yourself a travel bug. It is one such backpack that can carry all your belongings in the most organised way. While venturing the hidden gems across the world especially while hiking or camping, you have to depend on sturdy organisers and bags. What’s better than carrying a rucksack on your shoulder and kickstart a hands free journey? Scoop your most loved rucksack at a huge price cut only at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

1. Fastrack 45Ltrs Yellow Rucksack

This rucksack is a durable rucksack that can hold your 4 to 5 day essentials in an organised manner. It has sufficient room to hold your belongings of every size and shape. It is a top loader bag with sternum strap and waist strap for utmost comfort. It has a cushion padding for preventing shoulder and back aches.

Price: Rs. 2599

Deal: Rs. 939

2. TRAWOC 80L Travel Backpack

This backpack is meant for outdoor sport camp, hiking and trekking. Every camping packing session is incomplete without a rucksack. And this rucksack is no expectation. It is large, spacious with multiple pockets and sturdy straps. The highly durable material of the rucksack makes it a must have to explore the offbeat places with ease.

Price: Rs. 4999

Deal: Rs. 1987

3. POLESTAR Xplore 55 L Rucksack

The POLESTAR Xplore 55 L Rucksack has a bottle holder, utility pockets, yoga mat holder, shoe compartment and multiple zippers. You can carry all your necessities and adjust the rucksack on your shoulder with the help of padded straps. The made highly rip and water resistant fabric of the bag offers a strengthened and long-lasting performance.

Price: Rs. 2990

Deal: Rs. 889

4. Tripole Colonel 80 Litres Rucksack

This rucksack comes with a detachable day pack with 12 litres capacity. You can carry small as well as large items in this rucksack. It has a breathable back mesh and durable internal framing for 100 percent utility. The easily accessible compartments at the bottom of the bag can be used for storing shoes, sleeping bags, soiled clothes and other handy items you might want to access while travelling.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 2727

5. Half Moon 55 litres Travelling Backpack

This ultra lightweight backpack might look small but has sufficient room to hold every travel necessity of yours. It has a wide internal storage with padded straps and cushioned back. In addition to several sized compartments, side pockets and heavy zippers, the bag also has a place for your laptop.

Price: Rs. 1899

Deal: Rs. 849

6. Hyper Adam 65 L Travel Backpack

Stuff all your belongings in this backpack and you are done with only one. No fuss to carry smaller handbags as this backpack welcomes all your necessities with utmost security and safety. Though the capacity of the bag is jaw dropping, it is extremely light in weight and easy to carry on your back.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1079

7. Tripole Walker 65 litres Rucksack with 20 Litre Foldable Day Pack

Tripole Walker 65 litres Rucksack has an internal metal rod framing to make it a perfect bag with maximum loading capacity. It comes with a fully water resistant rain cover that is attached inside the velcro pocket at the bottom. You can delve into this rucksack from the top as well as the bottom. The fabric of the bag and the cushioning facilitates good air flow while walking miles.

Price: Rs. 3799

Deal: Rs. 2415

8. 95 Litres Rucksack

If you are kick starting long travel plans then you need to carry a rough and tough bag for securing your belongings. And this rucksack with 95 litres of capacity will leave you in awe. It has durable hardware, zippers, soft cushioning and a mesh back for maximum comfort.

Price: Rs. 5299

Deal: Rs. 2991

Time to awaken the BUNNY in you from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani! Scoop your most loved rucksack at a mind boggling price only at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Now you delve into your back and locate your essential at the hour of need. Buckle up and explore the hidden in and around the world with ease and style.

