Amazon Prime Day 2021: 8 Exciting deals that are irresistible for every tea lover

Just two more days for the mega sale event and we are already piling our shopping carts with everything that makes us happy. The ideal way to make the best of Prime Day is by shopping from small businesses and earning up to Rs 150 cashback that you can redeem on the monstrous sale event. If you are one of us who can’t survive a day without tea, here are some exciting deals for you! From healthy herbal tea to tasty flavoured ones, stock your rack with everything below right away if you are a true chai lover.

Chamomile Green Tea

Vahdam organic uses only the highest grade fresh and organic ingredients in its tea blend for a healthy flavorful brew. This green tea is a blend of chamomile, mint and orange which is rich in antioxidants which makes it the best weight loss tea or daily detox tea. Chamomile also has sleep-inducing properties due to its characteristic aroma which makes it the best bedtime green tea.

Japanese Matcha

Matchas are the new cool thing with which you can make pastries, lattes or anything your creative chef’s mind pleases. With beautiful verdant green colour, subtle leafy aroma and rich umami taste, this green tea mix from Vahdam is an interesting gifting option as well as a perfect addition to your healthy routine.

Hibiscus Rose Herbal Tea

Vahdam’s herbal tea mix is a luscious blend of hibiscus, rose petals and exotic spices for a delightful treat in every sip. The herbal tea is great for heart health and aids in weight loss and helps alleviate stress promoting overall wellbeing. Could tea be any more better!

Black Bubble Tea

The Taiwanese tea-based drink comes with a thick layer of foam that forms on top of the drink after it is shaken. Add milk, sugar and these bobs to brew a sweet and extremely tasty pearl milk tea. You can enhance the taste by adding honey or fructose.

Green Tea Combo

This combo set comes with two flavours of lavender and chamomile and has got many health benefits that will make you want to drink the tea without missing a day. This tea boosts the immune system and helps fight infections associated with colds and also fight off free radicals that cause oxidative stress on your body.

Masala Chai

Masala chai is something every Indian can be proud of! The spices used in the masala instantly uplift one’s mood and put one in a happier place. Its authentic blend is known to improve metabolism, aid digestion, improve brain function, and even boost energy levels in the body.

Saffron White Tea

Get 25 silky tea bags with a unique blend of intense, aromatic 'Himalayan' saffron layering healthy select white tea from the mountains. The healthy and aromatic mix can be made in seconds and is very much needed if wor pressure is getting to your nerves.

Moringa Masala Chai

The power of moringa is beyond what you can think. It strengthens the mind, helps in hair growth and glowing skin and also boosts your energy levels. With an enriching flavour of cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, pepper, ginger, bay L\leaves and moringa this masala tea mix is everything you were looking for in a tea.

Nothing can make this season better than hot morning and evening tea. Shop them all during this amazing Prime Day sale and make use of all the offers and free delivery charges available!

