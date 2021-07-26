Amazon Prime Day 2021: Get the best deals & offers on everyday kitchen products RIGHT NOW

Amazon Prime Day is finally here! The two-day mega sale event offers irresistible deals on every product your heart craves for. Considering the drop in prices and other offers like free delivery and no-cost EMI, there is no better time than now to shop and add to your cart Prime Day special launches and products you had an eye on forever. Do not forget to redeem your cashback if you had shopped anything from small businesses for the last two weeks. Check out these 8 everyday useful kitchen products that are on sale right now and hit the buy button to make your cooking hours more fun, easy and quick. There is not much time to think and kill, shop everything as the deals end by tomorrow 12 am.

Kitchen Rack Stand Holder

It’s always hard to find things in a messy kitchen where nothing is organized. All you need is this holder which holds your scissors, spatulas, and other necessary items and keeps the kitchen neat and organized.

Price: Rs 325

Deal: Rs 199

Buy Now

Spice Container

This revolving spice rack is a must-have kitchen accessory that helps to find the desired spice more quickly. Its compact design saves your rack space and the detachable set-up makes it easier for cleaning and storing.

Price: Rs 4999

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Pouch Clip

You have no idea how useful these colourful pouch sealers can be! It’s perfect for tightly sealing and storing all types of foods and snacks so that the food stays fresh and tastier for a longer time. You don’t have to transfer it to an airtight container or worry about your chips or biscuits losing their crispness as these clips seal them tight.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 99

Buy Now

Chopping set

The set comes with a chopping board, peeler, and apple cutter with a slicer. This all-green set is great to get your vegetable peeled faster without hurting your hands or causing much strain.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 479

Buy Now

Paniyarakkal

Monsoon is the best season to eat hot Paniyarams, so get this non-stick aluminium Appa Patra to cook your delicious evening snacks. It comes with a stainless steel handle with rubber to keep you more safe and comfortable during your cooking.

Price: Rs 249

Deal: Rs 230

Buy Now

Grill Pan

Make lip-smacking dishes with this gas stovetop grill pan that features 3 layers of Teflon non-stick residue-free coating and a firm grip with a long cool touch Bakelite handle. Make kitchen your happy place with this sleek-looking grill pan.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 568

Buy Now

Induction Wok Pan

With a small round base and wider top, you can cook a large quantity of food in lesser time with this nonstick induction cookware. The pan’s roomy size allows for quickly stirring ingredients while keeping them neatly contained.

Price: Rs 2200

Deal: Rs 1139

Buy Now

Vacuum Cleaner

A lightweight handy vacuum cleaner can reduce your cleaning work stress by ten times. It comes in a compact size that allows you to easily carry it anywhere. The aerodynamic nozzle is designed to help you clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1503

Buy Now

Make the most of this Prime Day sale by getting your hands on the best deals on these amazing kitchen accessories and tools.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day 2021: 8 Exciting deals that are irresistible for every tea lover