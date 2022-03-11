Amazon Sale Offers Today: Types of bags you need if you are always on the go

Every bag has a worth investing feature that you cannot avoid. If you are always on the go and clueless about how to carry your belongings, then not to worry. From today onwards you will have the right bag in your hand or around your waist. Amazon sale offers today will help you to pick the right bag for the right occasion. Amazon shopping special offers are never going to upset anyone and so you should take utmost benefit of the best deal of the day.

Types of bags to snag from Amazon sale offers today:

Casual Backpack

1. American Tourister Casual Backpack

This American Tourister Casual Backpack comes with 32 litre capacity. It has an adjustable strap and three compartments. Dump in your belongings and you are ready to go. It has a back padding and a mesh padding on the back and shoulder strap to provide comfort and better back support. You can carry it while on a picnic, casual outings or to the office.

Price: Rs. 2300

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

Drawstring Backpack

2. SAFARI 15 Ltrs Sea Blue Casual Bag

This causal bag comes with a drawstring closure. It is made up of polyester and is water and dust resistant. It has two compartments and a utility pocket for convenience. It is compact in size and doesn’t look bulgy.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 299

Buy Now

Laptop Backpack

3. Safari Tribe Large Laptop Backpack

Laptop has become an everyday companion if you call yourself a workaholic. It comes with three large compartments and a water resistant fabric. It has padded sleeves for laptops that can hold up to a 17 inch laptop or a notebook. The front storage pocket gives you a space to store smaller items neatly organised and easy to access.





Price: Rs. 3399

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

Backpack with charging port

4. Safari Sneak Casual Backpack with USB Charging Port

This backpack with a charging port will help you charge your devices with ease while on the go. It has a 26 litre capacity that provides enough space to store all your necessary belongings. It is made up from high quality fabric and is light in weight. The charging dock will prevent tangling of UBS cords and help you to enjoy your journey in a trouble free way.

Price: Rs. 2899

Deal: Rs. 829

Buy Now

Hard sided Luggage bag

5. American Tourister Check-in Luggage

This luggage bag is a hard sided luggage bag made up of scratch and impact resistant material. It also helps you with an extra packing space to accommodate your last-minute shopping. What’s more? The colour coordinated components bring a rich look to the bag.

Price: Rs. 7900

Deal: Rs. 3699

Buy Now

Wheel Duffle Bag

6. Lavie Sport Lino 2 Wheel Luggage Bag

This voluminous yet lightweight travel bag is called a wheel duffle bag. This luggage bag has a minimal yet trendy look and design that helps you make a style statement everywhere you go. Its high quality and durable material provides the same function as large luggage bags.

Price: Rs. 3895

Deal: Rs. 1099

Buy Now

Duffle Bag

7. PUMA Duffle Bag

This duffle bag is all that you need to carry on while on short trips. It doesn’t come with a trolley and hence it is light in weight and easy to store. It has superior portability and a sleek design with enhanced functionality.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

Rucksack

8. F Gear Military Neutron 50 Liters Rucksack

This rucksack has multiple pockets that come with a zipper as well as drawstring closures. It holds your belongings securely and keeps your storage organised. The adjustable straps aid in extra security and flexibility. The adjustable waist belt and extended shoulder strap will serve you with everything that you are looking for in a rucksack.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 1699

Buy Now

Be it any destination, you are ready with all types of bags right at your hands. From casual outings, trekkings to office meetings, you have the right bag for storing the appropriate essentials. Thanks to Amazon sale offers today for cutting down on your bills.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Kitchen set for home: Time to discard old kitchen sets and replace them with THESE trendy ones