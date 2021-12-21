Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021: Travel accessories and organizers if you are road tripping this season

The New Year’s eve is right around the corner and if you are road tripping this season, then make sure you don't miss the below essentials. We have listed down all the travel essentials for a stress-free journey. Take due advantage of Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 and road trip a fuss-free journey.

1.Travel Toiletry Bag

This Travel Toiletry Bag will keep your essentials organized throughout the journey. It is foldable and light in weight. You can have all your necessities right at your hands at the time of need. It is waterproof, durable and has the correct number of zippers and compartments.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 399

2. Neck Pillow Eye Mask - Combo

Road trips tend to hectic if you are unable to get sound sleep. Long journeys result in body and neck pain. To keep such health issues at bay, bring a neck pillow home. Hang it on your neck and you can take naps during the journey. A neck pillow with an eye mask is enough for sound sleep. What else do you need when you have them at your hands?

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 269

3. Duffel Bag

Duffle bags are quite easy to travel with. They are light in weight, foldable and occupy minimum space in the deck of your car. With wheels at the bottom, you can roll your bag with ease and pick whenever you feel like. The water resistant materials and premium zippers, this bag is your best travel organizer.

Price: Rs. 3895

Deal: Rs. 979

4. Rucksack

This rucksack provides you with all the compartments that you need to organize your essentials. It is water resistant and spacious enough to carry every small or big item. In addition to zippers, pockets and inner compartments, it also has a shoe compartment. This season your road trip will be fuss free and organized.

Price: Rs. 2990

Deal: Rs. 855

5. Portable Storage Bag

Carrying your shoes, towel, small bottles, perfumes, shampoos is yet another difficult task. To keep your stuff organized, neat and tidy, you need this portable storage bag. It has mesh pockets, one zipper and a drawstring closure.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 399

These travel accessories and organizers will make your journey fuss-free and stress-free. Be it a road journey or an airways trip, you are well organized and systematic with all your stuff. Don't forget to thank Amazon’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 for your extra savings on travel necessities.

