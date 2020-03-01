THIS American woman quit job to sell Chai; She earned more than 200 crores from her tea business

An American woman fell in love with Indian chai and quit her job to sell this drink. Now, her business revenue is more than 200 crore.

Tea is the predominant beverage of India and an American woman also fell in love with the flavours of chai. While on a visit to India she liked this beverage and thought of capitalising it. The lady, named Brook Eddy, came to South Asia in 2002 to join the social-justice movement based on Bhakti. During this visit, Eddy went to some villages in western India and there she tasted the authentic chai. She loved the taste and realised that each flavour of the chai is different from the other.

But on not finding the same taste in her native land, Colorado, she understood that the cafes cannot serve that authentic flavour of the Indian chai. Since then she started to brew her own version of tea naming it as the 'Bhakti Chai'. So, from 2007 Brook started selling her own version of tea which gradually started gaining popularity among people. And then finally, she quit her job and built her company named 'Bhakti Chai' to sell the authentic Indian tea. This year, the revenue of her company was seven million dollars!

Brook Eddy, the mother of tweens, was born in Colorado to a hippie couple and was raised in Michigan. She loves the chaos and vibrancy of India and is introduced to something new every time she visits this country. The official website of 'Bhakti Chai' also offers several recipes of different chai like Chocolate Chai Energy Bites, Green Chai Smoothie, Adaptogen Chai Latte, and Chocolate Chai Truffle and others. On being asked about her further plans, Eddy answered she wants to shift from the beverage industry to a lifestyle brand.

Read More