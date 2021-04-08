Amp up your car’s condition with THESE 6 car accessories from Amazon

Long drives and sweet talks inside the car is no fun if your four-wheeler is stinking, dirty and unorganised. Here are 6 products to solve your car issues.

To most of us, our car is a member of the family which takes us to different places, has seen us cry, laugh, party hard and rant about life. Since we do spend our times inside the cars there is a high chance of it being a mess like the condition of your room which your mother is still yelling about. To make your experience in the car more fun, lively and perfect, we bring to you 6 important car accessories that you must have for an overall exciting driving experience.

Car Diffuser

Good fragrance amps up one’s mood and elevates the car interior ambience to a better level. This diffuser can be placed inside your car and let it restore from atmospheric pollutants. The pretty design aesthetics of it is an added plus point to buy it right away.

Price: Rs 439

Car Phone Holder

This easy one-touch mounting system locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger. Its fully adjustable system comes with 360-degree rotation for quick portrait and landscape views. So you can enjoy viewing your road maps, images or take calls easily.

Price: Rs 379

Car Vacuum Cleaner

Are you confident in letting your friends or colleagues be seated anywhere in your car? Well, we know the reason which is exactly why we are suggesting you click the buy button below. A car vacuum cleaner is what you need to make your experience inside your car more real and peaceful.

Price: Rs 849

Car Hooks

Converts your car's headrest into a convenient storage space to hang groceries, clothes, umbrella, handbags, water bottles, kid's toys, baby supplies and much more with these hooks.

Price: Rs 289

Car Trash Can

Don’t litter the environment nor your car, just shop this mini trash can and place it in your car. This little step is very important as it makes sure you are not further polluting the ambience of your car.

Price: Rs 399

Car Desk

You can give a last-minute touch to that presentation or the report before meeting the client or boss and reverse the tray if you want to have your breakfast or lunch in your car, Or just at any of those drive-in eateries which serve food in your car.

Price: Rs 1200

