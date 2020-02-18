Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 6 must visit places if you're heading to this union territory

This beautiful group of Indian islands is one of the best places to head to if you love beaches. It's one of the most loved tourist destinations for beautiful locations and views.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a small group of islands which is a part of India. It's a union territory of India and happens to be one of the most beautiful places to explore in India. It's the perfect summer getaway for couples. It's one of the most charming place to explore and has a lot to offer tourists. Andaman and Nicobar Islands have numerous tourist attractions. There are a number of islands that have the best beaches and is home to many tribes. These islands were used a lot during the colonial period by the Britishers. But irrespective of all of that this place has a rich cultural and historical significance. But this place is still popular for the beautiful and clean beaches as well as the clean waters and all the flora and fauna. If you're heading to these islands you might want to start your journey from Port Blair but beyond that, there are some places that you definitely need to explore. Here are some must-visit places if you're going to Andaman and Nicobar

1. Ross Island

This island has the ruins of the gallows and was home to a jail where numerous political prisoners from the Indian freedom struggled were incarcerated. But other than that it also has a beautiful light show which explains it's rich history and you also have the opportunity to pose with deers along with the pre-independence era.

2. Cellular Jail

This jail was built the colonial period to imprison freedom fighters as well as criminals. It was used to put prisoners in solitary confinement. Freedom Fighters like Veer Savarkar and Batukeshwar Dutt were prisoners here.

3. Havelock Island

This island is home to beautiful and charming beaches like KalaPatthar beach, Radhanagar beach and Elephant beach which are known to be very clean and vacant. It is the perfect romantic location to take a walk with your loved one. And you can always go for water sports like scuba diving, snorkelling and such.

4. Baratang Island

The way to this island is through a forest which is home to the Jarawa tribe and the water between happens to be home to crocodiles but once you go across to the Baratang Island you will have the opportunity to explore the limestone caves as well as a mud volcano.

5. The Great Nicobar Island

This island is known for it's diverse flora and fauna. This island has the rainforest and diverse wildlife. It is also home to a tribe called Shompen which happens to be one of the oldest tribe. It's one of the most beautiful locations

6. Barren Island

This island is a vacant island which has South Asia's only confirmed active volcano. Due to the volcano visitors are not allowed to go on shores but you can go for a ferry ride around the island

