Appetising desserts you must try when in Kerala

Prominent for its backwaters, surreal beauty, impeccable houseboats and scrumptious culinary fare- the Indian state of Kerala never fails to impress with its beauty. Right from traditional decadent sweets to exotic contemporary blends, Kerala offers varied kinds of delicious sweets that are high in texture, flavour, aroma, and satisfy the cravings of every sweet tooth out there. From pancakes to laddoos, to kheer, the god’s own country keeps experimenting with the flavours to bring new and mouth-watering edges to the menu. Here we bring you a list of appetising desserts that you should not miss indulging while in Kerala.

Palada Payasam

Palada Payasam is a famous sweet in Kerala and is a much-found staple in the local households. The silky taste and crunchy flavours found in this dish will satiate your taste buds while making you come for more. This dish is prepared by boiling the vermicelli and rice in milk until it becomes soft and tender and further peppered with cardamom, sugar, and butter. To enhance the overall flavour and taste, the dish is served with the topping of nuts especially raisins and cashew nuts.

Banana Halwa

The thick consistency of banana halwa, glossy texture and pretty brown shade will make you drool over this decadent while calming your sweet cravings. This is one of the special sweet treats of Kerala and the tenderness it carries makes it one of the most relished sweets. Prepared with the most consumed staple ingredient ripened bananas and hinted with sugar, ghee, almonds, and cardamom powder, this dish is equally satiating and healthy.

Neyyappam

When on a culinary journey on the land of backwaters, Neyyappam sweet should be on your must-try list. Drizzled in ghee, this is basically a jaggery stuffed pancake that is not only satiating to the taste buds but is also wholesome, fulfilling your stomach while satisfying the cravings. Neyyappam is prepared from a blend of rice flour, coconut, cardamom, milk, and ghee, and then bloated with a sweet mixture of jaggery. You can relish this dish with a cuppa of tea.

Coconut and mawa laddoo

Kerala is a land that is famous for its tender coconuts! Coconut is a much-loved staple in this beautiful state and is added to a variety of dishes to savour different and unique flavours. Coconut laddoo is yet another famous dish in Kerala that consist of a unique coconutty twist. The combination of coconut and mawa tastes heavenly and the smooth texture it brings easily blends well in the mouth. You can find this dish at any local sweet shop.

So, if you are planning to visit Kerala do try these novelty desserts and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Also Read: 4 Vegan drink recipes to try at home