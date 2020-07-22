  1. Home
From Apple Tart to Macarons: 5 best French recipes you should try once

French cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines in the world. Here are five French recipes you should try if you haven't already.
Mumbai Updated: July 22, 2020 06:44 pm
If you are a foodie, you must have had French food at some point in your lives. But you are new to French cuisine, they you’re in for a treat. Most people think that making French food at home is nearly impossible. But that’s not true. There are some basic recipes that every beginner can try. Full of depth and rich gastronomy, French cuisine is one that you should definitely try if you haven't already. 

One of the best things about French cuisine is that all of it is cooked with so much finesse. From a simple omelette to a croissant, a lot of dishes can be cooked easily. All you need to do is add the right ingredients and play with textures. If you’re someone who wants to try their hand at French recipes, this is it. 

Here are five delicious French recipes you can try to make at home. 

Apple Tart by Very Easy Recipes 

A classic French recipe that gives you a double dose of apples. Full of flavours and perfect for a dessert brunch, this recipe is one that all your peeps would love. 

Coq Au Vin by Chef Tips 

This is a traditional French chicken dish prepared with red wine, chicken and bacon is something all foodies love. 

French Onion Soup by Tarla Dalal Kitchen 

An easy and quick low-fat recipe of the traditional French cuisine is perfect for those who want to add some charm to the dinner table. 

Potatoes Dauphinoise by Kitchen Sanctuary 

Nothing tastes better than this recipe made with potato, cheese and cream with a hint of garlic in it. 

Macarons by Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana 

These delicate cookies with a crunchy exterior and the moist and chewy interior are heaven in a bowl. The best thing is that it comes with different fillings to suit every taste – ganache or buttercream or anything you desire. 

Credits :youtube, ndtvfood, getty

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

