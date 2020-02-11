Are you planning to visit Dubai? Here's everything you can enjoy in Dubai for free

Check out the free things that you can enjoy in Dubai right below.

Dubai is booming city located in the United Arab Emirates. It is popularly known for its extravagant shopping culture, multicuisine, luxury shopping and the shopping festivals and its buzzing nightlife. There are also exotic locales where you can enjoy with your folks. The city is also well-known across the globe for its futuristic architecture. So, if you are planning to visit Dubai, here's a list of the things that you can do in Dubai for free.

Visit Dubai's Culture and Heritage

Experience the Culture and Heritage of Dubai at Al Shindagha. There you can see exhibitions of potters, weavers, etc. The works of traditional crafts are also one of the best things in Dubai.

Free visit to camel museum

This museum is dedicated to the history of camels in UAE. It represents the relationship between camels and Arabs; it shows the culture of camel racing and camel anatomy as well.

Free Movie Under The Stars

You can enjoy watching movies under the sky at the Pyramids Gardens in Dubai. This free movie night is arranged at Pyramids Rooftop Complex in Wafi complex.

View of Dubai Aquarium

You can enjoy the splendid view of the entire Dubai city from the Dubai Mall. This is the world’s single largest acrylic panel in the massive aquarium.

View of The Dubai Fountains

One of the most popular things to do in Dubai for free is to watch the beautiful display of the fountains in the vicinity of the Dubai Mall. It is the world's largest choreographed fountain system.

Entry to the Jumeirah beach

Jumeirah beach is one of the best places to visit in Dubai for free. It offers humongous beachfront, jogging track, showers, children’s play areas and shaded picnic areas.

Gold and spices at the Deira Souk

The bustling old souk in the Deira district is one of the popular places to visit in Dubai for free. The old market is famous for the glittering wares of the gold merchants, spices of all kinds, exotic frankincense and the pashmina shawls.

