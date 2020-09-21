Are you worried about hair loss? Include THESE 6 foods in your diet to stop it naturally

Hair loss is one of the major problems in our life which happens due to stress, dust, pollution, etc. So, add the below-given healthy foods to your diet plan to stop hair fall naturally and effectively.

Are you getting annoyed with your severe hair loss? It is one of the common issues that we face due to our stressful life. Stress is one of the most common factors for our hair loss. Apart from that, dust and pollution also play a major role in hair loss. And we tend to do several things to prevent this problem but, somehow, it remains the same without any changes.

You may notice that overtime, the problem becomes worse. So, we should stop it naturally and certain healthy foods might help with that. These foods are powerful to prevent hair loss issue.

Foods to have for preventing hair loss.

Spinach

Spinach is rich with iron and sebum that act as a natural conditioner for the hair. It also contains omega-3 acids, magnesium, potassium and calcium that keep the hair strong and healthy.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin B5 that helps to regulate blood flow in the scalp promoting hair growth. Vitamin B5 is a pantothenic acid that is an important nutrient connected to hair loss.

Beets

This is packed with nitrates that improve blood circulation in our body. This can provide our hair follicles with oxygen and nutrients.

Oatmeal

Oats are packed with beta-glucans which is a type of soluble fibre. According to doctors, hair loss is also connected to insulin sensitivity and the fibre content of oats improves our body’s insulin sensitivity.

Chicken

Arachidonic acid is one of the major factors for stimulating hair growth to make it thick and luscious. And chicken is a great source of this acid.

Red bell paper

Vitamin C can effectively prevent hair from breaking. And red bell paper is packed with Vitamin C that can promote hair growth.

Lean poultry, barley, nuts and seeds, Greek yoghurt, oysters, lentils, eggs, etc. are also rich in all those nutrients that are important for preventing hair loss.

