Aries, Cancer, Libra: THESE are the places you should travel to in 2020

Planning to travel to a new place this year? If yes, then read below to find out where you should travel next based on you zodiac sign. These places will let you experience something different and unique for sure.

To travel is to live. Travelling not only makes you happy, but it also gives you a chance to explore new places, meet new people and know more about their culture. If you are someone who loves travelling, then I am sure you already have a bucket list ready for 2020. If yes, then how about changing that a bit. This year travel to places where your zodiac sign wants you to follow. Confused, don't worry we've covered you with this one.

Here are some places in the world where you should travel based on your zodiac sign. These places will let you have fun while you challenge yourself, to try something new. So pack your bags and go on this epic adventure right away.

Aries-New York:

Aries get bored of places too soon. So, a short trip to New York is perfect for them since this place will keep them fresh and alive 24*7. New York is also known as a melting pot of cultures, and this will give Aries a chance to meet people who belong from different cultures and traditions.

Taurus- France:

Taurus loves art and culture, and what's a better place than France, to experience some culture and history. Head straight to Nice in France, and click great shots at the Place Massena, while you sip on some french press coffee.

Gemini- South Korea:

Geminis are always curious to know more about people. Hence Seoul, South Korea is apt for them- it's amusing, lively and cute- just like Geminis. It also has the world's largest indoor amusement park.

Cancer- Meeru Island, Maldives:

Cancerians need some relaxation, and this place is apt for that. They have been through some bad times in 2019 and need a break before they jump in 2020, hence this island is for them. At Meeru island, you're free to go snorkelling, scuba diving and enjoy volleyball at the beach.

Leo- London:

Leo loves the limelight and ironically, London is always in limelight too. London is crazy, lively and can never bore them. Right from the London Eye, Baker Street to Big Ben- everything in London is worth a visit.

Virgo- Shanghai, China:

This year is all about pushing yourself a bit harder. Virgos usually love to plan their travel well in advance and stick with a planned itinerary, this year how about trying something different. Shanghai is rich in culture and the food here is to die for! When in Shanghai, spend time exploring the green spaces at Yuyuan Garden and Botanical Gardens.

Scorpio- Brussels, Belgium:

Scorpios love luxury and always love to travel to places that are rich in architecture and culture. If that's your star sign that I'm sure you'll love making a trip to Brussels.

Sagittarius- Taiwan:

Sagis love adventure and the city of Taipei in Taiwan is known for its vibrant energy. It's the best place to make memories and to experience the best of both worlds.

Libra- Brisbane, Australia:

Librans love to be a part of creative activities and they never shy away from the ones that demand guts. They love to meet new people and socialise with them wherever they go.

Aquarius-Libson, Portugal:

Aquarians are like free birds. They love happening places, but in 2020 they should consider travelling to a calmer place. That's where Libson comes into the picture. From food markets to museums, they will be spoiled for choices.

Capricorn- Sentosa Island, Singapore:

Capris love low-key holidays, but 2020 is a year where they should try doing something fun. Hence, Sentosa Island is a cool place to make memories in Singapore. There's Universal Studios, a light and cable car rides too.

Pisces- Kobe, Japan:

Japan is a place that you cannot miss out on. Apart from Osaka and Tokyo, you should make a trip to Kobe. The Kobe Port Tower is a visual treat and is a place where you can eat and shop.

Credits :POPXO

