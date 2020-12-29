Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius: This zodiac sign is the BEST travel partner for you according to astrology

To make the most of your trip, it is necessary for you to have an ideal travel partner who will have similar travel goals as you. Check out the perfect travel partner for your zodiac sign.

Travelling is therapeutic. It gives you a fresh perspective, new experiences and a whole new outlook on life. Travelling gives you a much-needed break from the chaotic and monotonous life and makes you feel refreshed and relaxed. It is incredibly exciting and fun to explore new places and make memories.Â

Everybody has a different kind of itinerary when it comes to travelling and visiting places. While some like to shop, others like to have a laid-back lying in bed all day kind of a vacation. Based on your zodiac sign, you may have different travel styles and different goals while visiting a place. So, we have for you a comprehensive list of every zodiac sign, to find the best travel partner based on your sign.

Aries

Aries-born people are spontaneous, fiery and enthusiastic. They want to cover everything while visiting a place, so a sign like Libra is their ideal travel buddy as Librans are laid-back, relaxed and calm and will complement Ariesâ€™ personality.

Taurus

Taureans love earthly pleasures and want to have a relaxed and soothing vacation. Cancerians too indulge in homely pleasures and move at their own pace. So, Cancer is an ideal travel partner for Taureans.

Gemini

Gemini does not have a plan while travelling. They go with the flow and all they want is to have new adventures everyday. Similarly, Sagittarians are explorers as well, who thrive for adventure and fun. Both these zodiac signs together are sure to have a fun-filled and thrilling vacation.

Cancer

Cancerians love having an intimate holiday, with homely vibes and friendly locals. They tend to get overwhelmed by extensive unfamiliarity while travelling, which Virgo is adept at handling. Virgos will take care of hesitant Cancerians while the latter will help Virgos relax.

Leo

Leos love the spotlight and want to be the star, wherever they go. They need a travel buddy who is secure and independent and who will not get intimidated or submissive in their presence. Aries is such a sign, who is confident, secure and will match Leoâ€™s pace.

Virgo

Virgos are generous beings who want to help others while also helping themselves. They might tire themselves out in doing so on a trip. Geminis are also good communicators and multi-taskers who will help Virgo strike the right balance between the two things.

Libra

Librans want to explore the artistic side of every place and want to visit the beautiful sites and appreciate the aesthetics. Pisces, just like Librans have an eye for beauty and will happily accompany them in their artistic pursuits.

Scorpio

Curious and imaginative, Scorpios want to unearth the hidden truth and love going on such thrilling trips. Capricorns too are attracted towards the hidden histories and will love to join Scorpio in their curiosity-filled adventures.Â

Sagittarius

The quintessential travel-loving adventure junkies, Sagittarians want to explore every corner of the place and will never follow a plan. They will wander in search of new experiences and will gel well with a travel buddy with similar ideas. Aquarians are the perfect travel partners for Sagittarians as they too are unpredictable and will wander off in search of something interesting.

Capricorn

Even on a holiday, Capricorns will strive for perfection. They will push and exert themselves to reach the very top. To help Capricorn relax and take it easy, a Taurean is the ideal travel partner for them. They will help them unwind and loosen up to enjoy and savour the trip.

Aquarius

Unconventional and offbeat is the kind of holiday Aquarians would ideally want. They would want to observe alternate lifestyles and go on an untrodden path. Scorpios are as inquisitive and nonconformist as Aquarians and will love to spend a unique and offbeat vacation.

Pisces

Instead of exploring new haunts, Pisces-born people want to make new and deep connections wherever they travel. They are empathetic and friendly and want to have long-lasting connections. Leos are social butterflies who will complement Piscesâ€™ personality while helping them explore themselves.

