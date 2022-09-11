Astounding places to visit in Bundi for a stunning holiday

Bundi is an offbeat stunning place in Rajasthan that is dived in the cultural beauty, royal palaces, havelis, lakes and temples and will astound you. The intricate detailing and spectacular architecture of the forts and palaces scattered in the surroundings of the splendid Aravalli ranges will not only appeal to your eyes but also paint a picture of the imperial bygone era while refreshing you. The peaceful ambience diffused in historical grandeur in the royal state of Rajasthan is a perfect place to plan a short trip to! Here is a list of places that you must sightsee in Bundi for an exquisite holiday. Taragarh Fort

Fabricated in 1354, the Taragarh Fort is a spectacular beauty that you must witness in Bundi. Perched on a steep hill, this fort provides you with a panoramic view of the whole city. Prominent as the 'Star Fort', this fort was defined by Rudyard Kipling as "more the work of Goblins than of men". Do observe a sunset while you are here. A Rajputi-style architecture will provide you with a significant history and grandeur.

Moti Mahal Moti Mahal was constructed in the year 1645 by Maharao Raja Bhao Singh Ji and is prominent for its historic beauty. Besides its spectacular structural design, this place will also provide you with splendid views of the arid Aravali Hills while reflecting the lushness of Rajasthani’s rulers of Rajput.

Nawal Sagar Lake Nawal Sagar Lake is a man-made wonder where you will view the beauty of the half-diped temple in the midst of the lake. This holy place is devoted to Varun Dev and the gorgeous views that revolved around will astonish you like nothing else. The shadows of the temple falling on the water will awe-inspire you while making this place a true beauty.