Astounding places to visit in Sandakphu for a soothing holiday

One of the highest peaks in West Bengal, Sandakphu is a place that can satiate your adventuristic blood while providing you with scenic views of the Kanchenjunga range. With snow-clad mountains, lush greens, beautiful trails and unlimited trekking opportunities, Sandakphu offers gorgeous terrains that are quaint and unspoiled and will take you away from the chaos of the metropolitans. If you want to enjoy and embrace a simple, peaceful and joyous vacation on the hills, then head to Sandakphu to indulge yourself in the panoramic exquisiteness of the best of nature that includes mountains, orchids and the mystical and lush forests. Here is a list of 4 places you must visit in Sandakphu for a glorious affair. Tumling

Tumling is a petite village that is perched in Nepal and is a worthwhile place to witness spectacular views. Beautiful homestays can be rented to deck yourself in peaceful surroundings. Since this location is close to the checkpoint of Sandakphu and Singalila National Park, you will explore a plethora of different kinds of vibrant floras and lush scenic views that will definitely provide calm to your senses.

Manebhanjan Since Sandakphu is a trekker’s paradise, you can begin your journey from Manebhanjan. This is a town where you cannot only find gorgeous houses and camps but also vintage rugged Land Rovers and you can capture the views of both India and Nepal from this place. The meadows and orchards at this place will capture your heart while making you come for more.

Phalut Taking a trek towards Phalut will make you explore the interior section of the Nepal-West Bengal border. Nestled at an elevation of 11,811 feet, the freezing winds when gushing your face and hair will definitely rejuvenate and refresh you. An entire day is required to reach Phalut through the trek. Although the journey is quite exhilarating, the scenic views at the top will leave you awestruck.