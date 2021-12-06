Attending a wedding in Rajasthan? Discover stunning markets to shop at locally

If you are to have a look at the shelf or that never-to-use table which is your go-to place to drop in random items, you would find, at least, 5 wedding invitation cards waiting for you to have a look. And rightly so, the nation is enjoying the wedding season with full enthusiasm.

If your corporate job allows you a few leaves that too with year-end work hanging like a sword on your head and you manage to attend a wedding in Rajasthan, we would ask you to stay back for a day, or two, and visit these stunning markets in the State to beat the guilt of returning empty-handed to your home.

Here are the not-to-be-skipped markets that call for your attention.

Johari Bazaar, Jaipur

If you have a deep love for that glittering jewellery, Johari Bazaar may be the right choice for you. The place is known for Rajasthani jewellery that boasts of nothing but royalty. The market has something for everyone, so if you are the one with deep pockets or if you are the one who doesn’t want a hole in their pockets, the market won’t send you back disappointed. Explore a bit more, and you might find a few shops with Rajasthani dresses.

Nai Sarak, Jodhpur

If you are a fan of tie and dye clothes, you shouldn’t miss visiting the place. The market is famous for Bandhani clothes and leather goods. All these handmade items are a treat for people who love the Rajasthani culture. And who would want to miss the chance of getting to flaunt those beautiful vibrant sarees and leather goods after returning from a Rajasthani wedding?

Bada Bazaar, Udaipur

From gold jewellery to silver and copperware, the market has something for everyone. This gem in Udaipur also has on offer, some of the precious gems, antique items, and leather goods. The place is a heaven for people loving the Rajasthani culture and their jewellery. With expensive showrooms and inexpensive street shops, everything is available at this fancy and yet elegant market.

Pansari Bazaar, Jaisalmer

If you want to have a taste of the Rajasthani handicrafts, Pansari Bazaar welcomes you with an open heart. While it is one of the oldest markets in the area, Pansai Bazaar has managed to keep its charm and legacy as it is. So, if clothes and jewellery are not something that you want to take back home, the market gives you plenty of options to choose from. From wall hangings to bells and from Rajasthani puppets to décor, the place has something for everyone.

Kote Gate Road, Bikaner

Cute accessories, tea made of camel milk, lots of Bikaneri namkeens, and leather goods, this is what sums up the not-so-explored gem of Bikaner. If it’s about the colourful bangles that you want to flaunt on your wrist or that flavourful Bikaneri namkeen that you want to treat your friends with, this picturesque desert city is a delight for the snack lover in you. Even if you are a fitness freak, don’t forget to grab a packet, or two, of the famous bhujia to not feel guilty about it later.

