  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

From Auli, Tawang to Kasol: 5 Places to visit in India to relieve stress and boredom after lockdown

Due to the daily workload, we tend to get tired both physically and mentally. Hence, we need to give some rest to our body and mind to de-stress. These 5 destinations in India can help us to relax after lockdown.
7878 reads Mumbai
From Auli, Tawang to Kasol: 5 Places to visit in India to relieve stress and boredom after lockdownFrom Auli, Tawang to Kasol: 5 Places to visit in India to relieve stress and boredom after lockdown

People tend to get overwhelmed due to the daily packed schedule and work pressure. As a result, we get stressed out and cannot concentrate on anything. This eventually leads to several mental and physical issues like ache, anxiety, sleeplessness, fatigue, digestion problems, etc. 

So, just like the body, we need mental detoxification as well which is possible with a long vacation. There are certain destinations in India that will soothe and detoxify your mind to have a fresh start again. Let’s check them out.

Vacation spots in India to de-stress yourself:

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is a hill station and a great spot for adventurous activities like skiing and trekking. This place offers great scenic views with its snow-clad mountains, meadows and dense forest of oak and coniferous. December to February is the best time to visit this region.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Serene, tranquil, soothing and calming are some of the words that define this region in India. It is encompassed by many monasteries as well. From Guwahati, take a road trip to reach Tawang. The best time to visit this place is from March to June.

Backwaters, Kerala

If you want to be close to nature, then this place is for you. Kerala is commonly known as God’s own country where you can enjoy gorgeous views of the backwaters. It’s best to visit this place from December to February.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

This is one of the most inexpensive hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. This place offers many activities like rock climbing, river rafting, etc. Some of the other features of Kasol are experiencing the scenic views of Parvati river and indulging in some lip-smacking food. October to June is the best time to visit Kasol.

Puducherry

Puducherry offers a fine blend of Indian and French architecture and culture. It’s one of the best places to relax your mind and get rejuvenated. Walking on the beaches of the city is a one of a kind experience.

Also Read: Switzerland To Goa: THESE are the top 6 destinations every Bollywood buff should visit

Credits :thehauterfly, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement