From Auli, Tawang to Kasol: 5 Places to visit in India to relieve stress and boredom after lockdown
People tend to get overwhelmed due to the daily packed schedule and work pressure. As a result, we get stressed out and cannot concentrate on anything. This eventually leads to several mental and physical issues like ache, anxiety, sleeplessness, fatigue, digestion problems, etc.
So, just like the body, we need mental detoxification as well which is possible with a long vacation. There are certain destinations in India that will soothe and detoxify your mind to have a fresh start again. Let’s check them out.
Vacation spots in India to de-stress yourself:
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli is a hill station and a great spot for adventurous activities like skiing and trekking. This place offers great scenic views with its snow-clad mountains, meadows and dense forest of oak and coniferous. December to February is the best time to visit this region.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Serene, tranquil, soothing and calming are some of the words that define this region in India. It is encompassed by many monasteries as well. From Guwahati, take a road trip to reach Tawang. The best time to visit this place is from March to June.
Backwaters, Kerala
If you want to be close to nature, then this place is for you. Kerala is commonly known as God’s own country where you can enjoy gorgeous views of the backwaters. It’s best to visit this place from December to February.
Kasol, Himachal Pradesh
This is one of the most inexpensive hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. This place offers many activities like rock climbing, river rafting, etc. Some of the other features of Kasol are experiencing the scenic views of Parvati river and indulging in some lip-smacking food. October to June is the best time to visit Kasol.
Puducherry
Puducherry offers a fine blend of Indian and French architecture and culture. It’s one of the best places to relax your mind and get rejuvenated. Walking on the beaches of the city is a one of a kind experience.
