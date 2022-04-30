Rameshwaram, a town situated on Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu is a religious place that has gotten the attention of tourists because of its clean sea, prominent temples and the peace and positivity it offers. Also known as one of the dhams of India, this place is a centre of attraction for all the Hindu devotees and is well known to give a relaxing vibe amid chaotic life. While the place is all decked up with sacred vibes, it also offers delicious delicacies that will add up to your experience. Right from the unique flavours of the South to the Continental and Chinese savours, Rameshwaram offers a blend of the finest vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that are quite wholesome.

Here are some authentic dishes you must taste when in Rameshwaram.

Puliyodarai

Both tamarind and coconut are well-known south Indian staples. Puliyodarai is a dish that is prepared by combining tamarind and rice. This dish is usually served during lunchtime or is cooked during festivals or special occasions. Before the consumption, this dish is served to God as prasadam and afterwards enjoyed by the people. With Bengal gram dal, curry leaves and the blend of tangy tamarind, this dish is considered super nutritious and is relished with fryums or papadams.

Paruppu Payasam

This sweet and healthy dessert is one of the most loved dishes by the locals in Rameshwaram. Prepared with the blend of moong dal, jaggery, coconut milk, ghee and nuts, this dish is a traditional dessert that is relished by the locals after a meal and that too, guilt-free. It is one of the most consumed dishes during summer and is prepared with a tweak in ingredients in hot weather. In the sizzling months, it is prepared with Moong dal to keep the body cool and calm. Garnished with chopped nuts and served hot for a great taste.

Rasam

Rasam is just like a thick consistency soup that can be enjoyed in Rameshwaram at any time. It is one of those essential staples that can satisfy your buds with its sweet and sour taste. This delicious dish is prepared with a mix of jaggery, garlic, black pepper, cumin, tomato, tamarind, and other local ingredients that are equally tasty and healthy. It is yet another healthy variant of sambhar that is traditionally served with rice.

Filter kaapi

South Indian meals are never completed without a cuppa of coffee. Locals in Rameshwaram enjoy a cup of filter coffee before and after a meal. With a perfect froth, a mix of sugar and foamy milk, the coffee is served in a metal device and the strong flavours and aroma it offers are prominent to keep you active and lively throughout the day.

Murukku

The literal meaning of this word is ‘twisted’ which further denotes the crunch and twists this dish offers! Another word this traditional dish is known by is chakli. Murrruku is a deep-fried dish and is hard as a rock. It is often consumed during snack time with a cup of tea or coffee. It is prepared with gram flour and a blend of natural spices. A perfectly easy to carry snack that is a must-try when in Rameshwaram.

