Avoid regular consumption of THESE 5 cancer causing foods

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Many people are not aware of the fact that our dietary habits can make us prone to cancer and the daily consumption of some food items can increase the risk of this disease.

Cancer is a silent killer and is one of the deadliest diseases. Off late, there has been a sudden spike in cancer cases. This is mainly due to lifestyle and food habits. While smoking, sun exposure, alcohol etc make people prone to cancer, regular consumption of some food items can also increase the risk of cancer.

Certain changes in lifestyle and dietary habits like avoiding adulterated and packaged food can help prevent the risk of cancer. There are specific food items that are said to cause cancer and can increase the risk of developing it. Here are 5 food items that one should avoid in order to prevent the risk of cancer.

Potato chips

The favourite and one of the most consumed products, potato chips are said to be rich in saturated fat and various preservatives. They contain acrylamide which increases the risk of cancer.

Processed meat

Processed meat is the kind of meat that has been treated with various chemicals to preserve flavour. This is done by various processes like salting, curing and smoking.

Vegetable Oil

The most often used ingredient in every Indian household, vegetable oil is extracted by a chemical process. They consist of various harmful chemicals that are used to preserve their colour and increase shelf life.

Low-fat products

Products labelled as ‘low-fat’ contain additives and are chemically produced. They contain a chemical artificial sweetener called aspartame, which causes cancer.

Red meat

Regular consumption of red meat is said to increase the risk of colon cancer, colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer.

