Avoid THESE 8 cooking mistakes in order to make tasty Chicken dishes

We love to indulge in juicy chicken preparations. But we often make certain mistakes while cooking it. Now, it’s time to stop repeating those mistakes to make it tastier and healthier.

Chicken is an all-time favourite food item used in different preparations. It is also a potential source of protein that gives us the feeling of satiety while tasting delicious. But do you know that you are repeating certain mistakes while cooking the chicken?

These mistakes may damage its taste to some extent along with the health benefits. So, read below to know the mistakes so that you don’t repeat them next time and can indulge in your juicy chicken dishes.

Mistakes to avoid while preparing chicken:

1.Just to save your chicken from getting burnt, you don’t cook it at the right temperature. You keep cooking it on a very low flame and finish the preparation. But the chicken needs the correct temperature to get cooked.

2.Another mistake is you don’t marinate the chicken properly and without the proper marination, the spices cannot get into the chicken. As a result, the taste isn't enhanced. So, make sure you marinate the chicken properly.

3.Don’t over-grill your chicken. It has to retain its juice and if it's not there then you must have over-cooked it. Give it a good char and leave it for some time before slicing.

4.Make sure your chicken is not uncooked or raw because this won’t taste good. There are two easy ways to recognise it; first, check its colour- fresh raw chicken has a pink fleshy colour. The second one is its smell. If it has got some kind of sour odour, then it’s better to dispose it.

5.If you’re using the same cutting board for veggies and meats then stop doing it as it’s another big mistake. Have two separate chopping boards with different colours one for meat, poultry, chicken and the other for veggies.

6.Instead of buying factory-farmed frozen chicken, try to have organic locally-produced chicken for the best flavour.

7.Washing your chicken with water before cooking may seem to be very hygienic, but it actually increases contamination. The potential harmful bacteria then spreads all over your sink area.

8.Keep your chicken without any packaging in the fridge for a few hours to air-dry it. And then pat it dry with paper towels before cooking.

Also Read: 6 Foods to avoid that can trigger severe headache

Share your comment ×