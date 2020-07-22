Ayurvedic Drink Recipes: Drink THESE concoctions to combat illnesses during monsoon

Ms. Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI has shared some healthy immunity boosting ayurvedic drinks and their recipes. Read on to know more.

Monsoon is here and along with breezy, cool weather and a much-needed break from the heat, we also, unfortunately, have to deal with a host of illnesses that we become prone to easily during the rainy season. And that's why, during monsoons, we are asked to take care of our health more. And now, amid Coronavirus pandemic, importance of immunity and better health is important than ever. And that's why we asked Ms. Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI, to share her ayurvedic drinks with Pinkvilla readers. She also shared how important healthy foods like Turmeric are along with three easy recipes.

She said, "Whenever the weather changes it takes a toll on our body and brings a host of diseases along. The most common being cold & flu, most of the Indians usually catch it during the changing seasons. This brings out the need for an immunity booster. If we look back to how our ancestors used to change their food during changing seasons, I identified turmeric to the rescue as a preventative. Curcumin, the antioxidant that gives turmeric its yellow-orange color, has potent anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial, gastrointestinal health properties, which have been linked to the prevention of cancer cell growth and management of inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis, asthma, eczema and inflammatory bowel disease."



"The high antioxidant and anti-bacterial content in turmeric also mean it is great for helping to reduce the symptoms of cold and flu. There is an impressive list of nutritional benefits in Turmeric. Turmeric is rich in manganese, zinc, B group vitamins and iron, which can help support a healthy metabolism. It is a true superfood because it’s classified as an adaptive, which means it helps the body adapt to stressors like environmental toxins, inflammatory foods, and lack of sleep."

She added, "Along with turmeric, ingredients like fresh coconut water, ginger, honey and black pepper add on their nutritional benefits. Hence, they play a preventive role by boosting the body’s immunity to fight against the infections! Taking this immunity booster drink as first thing in the morning will not only improve your immunity but will also boost up your metabolism."



Check out the ayurvedic drinks and their recipes below:

Turmeric coconut immunity drink

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh coconut water

1/4 inch knob fresh turmeric OR ¼ teaspoon dried turmeric powder

1/4 lemon

A pinch of pink Himalayan salt

1/4 inch fresh ginger root

1 teaspoon honey

Pinch of black pepper (optional)

Method:

Place coconut water, turmeric and ginger root in a blender and mix.

When the turmeric/ginger is finely shredded, strain the liquid through a fine mesh sieve into a jar.

Add lemon juice, salt, and honey to taste. Serve, preferably with a handful of soaked nuts like almonds, walnuts or even cashews.



Flu Fighter Immunity Booster Recipe

Ingredients:

10 to 12 lemons, halved and juiced (reserve about 6 to 8 lemon halves to boil)

1 large, piece of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced around 200 g

1 to 3-inch piece of turmeric root, peeled and sliced

3 tablespoons of honey or Agave nectar

1 teaspoon or less of cayenne pepper (red pepper powder)

4 cups of filtered water



Method:

Place all the ingredients into a large pot over medium heat.

Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to low and cover.

Simmer for 45 minutes.

Strain out the large pieces of ginger, turmeric and lemon rinds.

Once completely cooled, strain & pour into your glass jars for storage in the fridge.

Drink 8-10 ounces a day, warmed or cold to help boost your immunity.



Kadha Recipe for monsoon

Ingredients:

Roasted coriander seeds 1/4 tsp

Cumin seeds 1/4 tsp

Fennel seeds 1/4 tsp

Black peppercorns 1/4 tsp

Jaggery small piece

Method:

Take some roasted coriander, cumin and fennel seeds along with some black peppercorn seeds.

Grind these spices to a fine powder and store in an airtight container.

To make a brew, boil a glass of water and add one teaspoon of the spice powder along with a dash of jaggery to it.

Strain and drink it.

