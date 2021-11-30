Baby food options to choose from to add variety in your little one's diet

You only want what’s best for your cutie patootie at all stages of life, especially the growing years. It’s when the body and mind grow and lay the foundation of your child’s future. It is thereby, integral to pay undivided attention especially to their eating habits. Our list of products aims to provide you with options that are worth the hype and scientifically proven safe. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. CERELAC (Multigrain & Fruits)

Rich in Iron, this baby cereal is for babies from 12 to 24 months. It provides 59 percent of a baby’s daily need of protein in 2 servings and is loaded with yummy flavours of multigrain and fruits. It is also the source of 16 nutrients including vitamins and minerals. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 279

BUY NOW

2. PRISTINE 1st Bites Organic Baby Cereal

This is India's 1st baby cereal made with organic ingredients. It is a milk and cereal based complementary food recommended for infants above 6 months of age and includes ingredients like extruded organic wheat powder, milk solids, organic sugar, organic spinach flakes, organic carrot flakes, salt, vitamin and minerals premix, and alpha amylase.

PRICE: ₹ 270

BUY NOW

3. Nestle Nan Pro 2 Follow-Up Formula

NAN PRO 2 is a spray dried follow-up formula with DHA ARA for infants after 6 months when they are not breastfed. It contains DHA- DHA supports baby’s normal brain development which is backed by evolving science and research. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 660

BUY NOW

4. Slurrp Farm Cereal (Ragi, Rice & Strawberry)

Powered with organic super grain ragi, ragi has 10x the calcium of wheat and rice plus it is great for growing bones. This cereal has no added sugar, salt or preservatives and is loaded with 13 essential vitamins and minerals. So, get this for your little one now!

PRICE: ₹ 300

BUY NOW

5. Cerelac (Wheat-Rice Mixed Veg)

A source of 19 important nutrients including vitamins and minerals, this Iron rich cereal provides 99% of a baby’s daily need of iron in 2 servings. The flavour of wheat-rice and mixed veg is great to start inducing the taste of savoury items and expand their taste buds.

PRICE: ₹ 268

BUY NOW

6. Enfamil A+ Stage 1: Infant Formula

Enfamil A+ Stage 1 with DHA infant formula is intended for babies from birth up to 6 months and is a routine formula scientifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of infants. DHA is an important building block of the brain and DHA supplementation has been proven to result in cognitive improvements through the first 5 years of life.

PRICE: ₹ 715

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Adorable Tea Sets to charm your guests during tea time