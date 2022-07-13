Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 7 Best backpacks you can get your hands on

The wait is over! Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun now. The shopping extravaganza brings to you a plethora of deals at bargainable prices. Now it's time to get all kinds of stuff that you once spotted on your Instagram feed, right from sophisticated leather bags to lightweight, pretty ones. Given the numerous deals, it can be difficult to shortlist the best ones, but worry not, we have done all the hard work for you and have rounded up the most price-savviest deals. And well, we guarantee you won't regret buying them. Backpacks just don't look insanely cool but are also highly functional too. It comes with well-organized sections that allow you to put everything from your laptop to the lunch box. Plus, they have wide, comfortable shoulder straps that don't strain your shoulders. Below, we have listed the greatest deals on backpacks for your online shopping convenience.

1. Lannsyne Men's Full Grain Leather Expandable Laptop Backpack

Leather bags have formal appeal and are best suited for office environments. This bag comes with roomy compartments that can fit anything from notebooks to files. It has a separate padded compartment to keep your laptop safe from any accidental shocks. Above all, it comes with an expansion-able zipper that allows you to create a little extra space when you have quite many things to load up.

Price:$139.99

2. VANKEAN 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack for Women

While charging gadgets on the go can be a bit inconvenient, but this bag, you don't have to worry about that! It comes with an external USB port that allows you to plug in the device just anywhere. It has a plush, modern look and the two-way gold zippers add to its charm. This bag comes with pockets of different sizes and types to meet your every need. Also, it comes with adjustable straps and a foam padded compartment to keep the laptop.

Price:$ 27.19

3. CLUCI Women Backpack Purse Fashion

This leather backpack can double up as a shoulder bag. Amazing right? It comes with removable straps that make it possible for you to switch from backpack to shoulder bag or visa-versa whenever you want. It is water-resistant and keeps your stuff safe from accidental spills or rain showers. The lightweight bag is made of high-quality material and comes with multiple pockets for greater convenience.

Price$35.18

4. Abshoo Classical Basic Travel Backpack

This backpack is perfect for all the school and college-going students out there. The water-resistant bag has ample space to keep notebooks, pens, projects, etc. It is neatly divided into four different sections that can help you to arrange your stuff in an organized manner. Also, it comes with 2 side pockets and two-way zippers.

Price:$23.99

5. Leaper Floral School Backpack

The utterly cute, floral bag will make everyone want a bag like yours. Made from superior quality canvas and artificial leather, this bag looks pretty fashionable and features alluring floral print designs too. The high-volume carrying capacity bag is lightweight and comfortable to carry in school, camping, traveling, etc.

Price:$ 24.79

6. WolfWarriorX Men Backpacks Large Capacity

This bag will be a perfect companion for those hiking trips. You can stock up on a lot of stuff without worrying about getting back and neck pain. It comes with adjustable straps around the chest and waist that help to distribute weight evenly. This bag pack is expandable and comes with a water bottle mesh pocket on the side.

Price:$31.19

7. Mygreen Kid Child Girl Cute Patterns Printed Backpack School Bag

A bag your kids will surely love! Not just the eye-pleasing colors will make just about anyone fall in love with this baby at first sight. It comes with adjustable straps and padded cushions that will drastically lessen the burden on the shoulders.

Price:$ 22.80

Don't you miss these amazing offers! Add them to the cart or go ahead and make the purchase as soon as possible because these backpacks are likely to get sold out anytime soon.

