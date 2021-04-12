Baisakhi 2021: 2 Exclusive dessert recipes from Chef Ishijyot Surri for a blissful Baisakhi celebration

Ingredients

500 ml milk

½ lemon juice

For the Syrup:

400gms Sugar

1000ml water

For the Spiced Milk:

1000ml Evaporated milk

6-7 Saffron strands

8 tbsp of Sugar

For the Biscuit:

50 grams refined flour

15 grams icing sugar

25 grams butter

Preparation

1.Heat the milk and bring it to a boil.

2.Add lime juice to curdle the milk, making sure that the milk is curdled properly.

3.Strain the curdled milk through a muslin cloth making sure it is separated from the milk solids.

4.Now take the strained milk solids and mash to make a smooth dough that can be rolled into small tikkis. And keep it aside.

5.Now mix water and sugar well to make a sugar syrup. Add the milk solid tikkis to it.

6.Boil sugar syrup with milk solid tikkis, make sure that the sugar syrup doesn't thicken.

7.After boiling the tikkis in sugar syrup cool it down and squeeze out the sugar syrup from the tikkis.

8.To make the flavoured milk, take the evaporated milk.

9.Add sugar, saffron strands and mix them well.

10.Add the tikkis to the flavoured milk. Make sure that the Tikkis are fully merged in the milk.

11.To make the biscuits: Mix the butter and sugar together until it is white in colour

12.Add the refined flour to the creamed sugar and butter.

13.Preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius.

14.Roll out the thin and small biscuits as equivalent to the size of the malai tikkis.

15.Bake it for 8 to 10 minutes and take it out of the oven and cool it down.