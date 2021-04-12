Baisakhi 2021: 2 Exclusive dessert recipes from Chef Ishijyot Surri for a blissful Baisakhi celebration
Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is one of the most prominent festivals of India celebrated in the Hindu and Sikh communities. This is observed mostly on the 13th or 14th April on the first day of the month of Vaisakh. In the Bengali community, it’s the New Year, which is known as Poila Boisakh. And in the Sikh community, it is the birth of the Sikh order. Devotees visit temples, offer prayers and prasad to God, meet their friends and share sweets and greetings with each other. But among all of these, food is an integral part of the Baisakhi celebration. So, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited, shares two exclusive dessert recipes to celebrate Vaisakhi with ultimate zeal.
Rasmalai Biscuit
Ingredients
500 ml milk
½ lemon juice
For the Syrup:
400gms Sugar
1000ml water
For the Spiced Milk:
1000ml Evaporated milk
6-7 Saffron strands
8 tbsp of Sugar
For the Biscuit:
50 grams refined flour
15 grams icing sugar
25 grams butter
Preparation
1.Heat the milk and bring it to a boil.
2.Add lime juice to curdle the milk, making sure that the milk is curdled properly.
3.Strain the curdled milk through a muslin cloth making sure it is separated from the milk solids.
4.Now take the strained milk solids and mash to make a smooth dough that can be rolled into small tikkis. And keep it aside.
5.Now mix water and sugar well to make a sugar syrup. Add the milk solid tikkis to it.
6.Boil sugar syrup with milk solid tikkis, make sure that the sugar syrup doesn't thicken.
7.After boiling the tikkis in sugar syrup cool it down and squeeze out the sugar syrup from the tikkis.
8.To make the flavoured milk, take the evaporated milk.
9.Add sugar, saffron strands and mix them well.
10.Add the tikkis to the flavoured milk. Make sure that the Tikkis are fully merged in the milk.
11.To make the biscuits: Mix the butter and sugar together until it is white in colour
12.Add the refined flour to the creamed sugar and butter.
13.Preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius.
14.Roll out the thin and small biscuits as equivalent to the size of the malai tikkis.
15.Bake it for 8 to 10 minutes and take it out of the oven and cool it down.
16.To serve, place one biscuit on a deep plate. Place a Malai tikki over it and again cover it with another biscuit.
Dry Fruit Halwa
Ingredients
Mixed Dry fruits- 250 Grams (Almonds, Walnuts, Pistachios, Figs)
Crushed / Grated Jaggery- 50 grams
Mava- 100 grams
Ghee- 20 ml
Method
1.Roughly chop the mixed dry fruits and keep them aside.
2.Heat the ghee in a deep bottom pan and roast the rough chopped dry fruits.
3.After the dry fruits are roasted, add grated mava and cook it well.
4.Once the mava is cooked, take it off the heat and add grated jaggery.
5.Mix it well, and the halwa is ready.
