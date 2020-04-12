Baisakhi Recipes: Make THESE delicious dishes to welcome the New Year with great fervour

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is the Punjabi New year and has a great significance in Sikhism. Celebrate this auspicious day by making some flavourful dishes and have them with your loved ones.

Vaisakhi 2020 will be celebrated on April 13. This day is celebrated as the farmer festival and Punjabi New Year. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, found the Khalsa Panth. So, it has a great religious significance for the Sikh people. In Hinduism, it is celebrated as the solar new year based on the Vikram Samvat calendar. Baisakhi festival is known by different names in different communities of India. In Assam it is known as Rongali Bihu; West Bengal observes it as Naba Barsha; people of Tamil Nadu celebrate this day as Puthandu; Pooram Vishu is celebrated in Kerala; Bihar marks this day as Vaishakha.

People on this day, visit temples and Gurdwaras wearing new clothes to offer prayers to the god. Punjabi farmers perform Bhangra and Gidda dances to celebrate the day with ultimate zeal. This festival is also associated with the preparation of different types of dishes. Since people don’t have an option to celebrate this day due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they can prepare some delicious dishes and have them with the family to make this day a memorable one. Some of the popular Punjabi dishes are Panjiri, Meethe Peele Chawal, Atta Ladoo etc.

Recipes for Baisakhi 2020: Let’s have a look at the preparations that you can make on this day.

