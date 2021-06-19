Bake THIS delicious fusion cake this Father’s Day to make your dad feel delighted

If your plan for this Father’s Day is to make something extra bigger, then prepare this fusion Rasmalai Cake shared by Chef Yojana Balecha to make him feel loved.

Are you planning to make something special for your dad this Father’s Day? Then take your inner chef to next level and prepare a delicious fusion cake for him. This eggless Shahi Kesar Pista Rasmalai Cake is rich in cardamom powder, saffron, pistachio, and whipping cream. So, prepare this innovative cake and make the superhero of your life feel extra special and loved. Follow the recipe of the cake below exclusively shared by Chef Yojana Balecha.

Ingredients for Eggless Shahi Kesar Pista Rasmalai Cake:

Cake base:-

Baking Powder -1.5 tsp

Baking Soda – ½ tsp

All-purpose flour – 140 gms

Condensed milk – 200 m.l

Butter -60 gram

Lukewarm water – ½ Cup

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

Saffron – few threads

Icing:-

Whipping cream – 300 ml

Saffron- few threads

Cut Pistachio

Rasmalai Balls -10 to 12

Rasmalai Balls:-

2 Litre Full cream Milk

1Kg Sugar

Reetha

Vinegar-1/2 cup

Rasmalai Rabri:-

500 ml Milk

50 gm Sugar

Pinch of Cardamom powder

Pinch saffron

Decoration:-

Silver leaf

Method to prepare:

1.Boil 2-litre full cream milk, remove from heat and stir gently for 1 minute.

2.Take ½ cup of vinegar (dissolve in 1 Ltr water) and add to the milk slowly and stir it lightly.

3.When it curdles, then strain in the cotton cloth. Squeeze lightly then put in freshwater 2-3 times and squeeze again lightly, Chenna is ready now, convert this into a small size of ras malai balls.

For the Sugar Syrup

1.Take 1Kg Sugar with 750 ml of water and let it boil.

2.Take 3-4 cup of water from this syrup in a big pan, then ½ litre of normal water in it and keep aside.

3.When the sugar syrup is boiled then add 2 tbsp of reetha water in it, when froth (Jhag) starts to form, then add Rasmalai.

4.Do not touch for 2 minutes. Now, put the spoon on sugar syrup so we can see the Rasmalai.

5.Stir 2-3 times slowly so the Rasmalai does not stick with each other.

6.Boil 1-litre of water separately. When Rasmalais are cooked for 10-12 minutes then add thin boiled milk to it.

7.Check the Rasmalai whether it is done or not with a spoon.

8.Now remove the Rasmalai from Sugar Syrup and add to the big pan, which we kept aside. Then leave the Rasmalai in Sugar syrup for minimum of 12 Hrs.

For Rabri

1.Boiled milk till it becomes thick and strain.

2.Add sugar, Saffron and Cardamom powder.

3.Remove Rasmalai balls from Sugar Syrup and add to Rabri for at least 5-6 Hours.

Base Cake Process –

1. Preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes.

2. Grace a 7-inch cake tin with butter.

3. Sift the flour with soda bicarbonate, baking powder and cardamom powder.

4. Make a cream together with the butter, condensed milk and saffron water (Water mix with saffron) -1tsp.

5. Add to the flour mixture with lukewarm water.

6. Bake in preheated oven for approximately 30 min.

7. Cool in pan on rack for 5 min.

Icing process

8. For Icing in a bowl, take whipped cream, beat for a while and add saffron then again beat till the cream becomes fluffy and gets a soft texture.

9. Cut the sponge cake in two parts horizontally.

10. Apply Rabri mixture with help of a brush, on top of that evenly spread the layer of prepared icing cream.

11. Spread the layer of Rasmalai and Pistachio on cut sponge cake.

12. Covered the whole cake with prepared icing.

13. Garnish few pieces of Rasmalai on top.

14. Sprinkle chopped pistachio all over the cake

15. Decorate Rasmalai pieces with silver leaf and saffron strands.

16. Keep the cake in the refrigerator for 2 hrs before serving for better taste.

