Bake within minutes: 5 Cake mix to tempt your tastebuds

Now you don't have to run to a bakery to satisfy your sweet tooth. Head to the kitchen, slide into your apron and kickstart some lip-smacking baking sessions. Baking has never been so easy and matters of seconds. Thanks to these delicious cake mixes that will help you master your baking and icing skills at home. Snag them STRAIGHT AWAY!

1. French Vanilla Cake Mix

Make celebrations easy and impress your guests with fantastic baking skills of yours. This instant cake mix requires you to follow three crucial baking steps. All you have to do is add oil and water to the instant cake mix powder. You can also add eggs for relishing over soft and spongy vanilla cake.

Price: Rs. 290

Deal: Rs. 208

Buy Now

2. Rich ChocoOven Cake Mix

Homemade cakes have extra sweetness that makes every small or big occasion cherishable. Thai cake mix is meant for those who have an oven in their kitchen. Add eggs, oil, water and indulge in mouth watering fudgy chocolate cake. Now you can relish bakery quality cake sitting at home.

Price: Rs. 165

Deal: Rs. 119

Buy Now

3. Red Velvet Cake Mix

Red velvet is one such cake that is loved by all. To all the red velvet cake lovers, snag this cake mix immediately and enjoy the mouth melting taste of red velvet cake sitting at home. In addition, this cake mix comes with a free whipping powder. Now you can drool over the beauty and satisfy your taste buds anytime.

Price: Rs. 145

Buy Now

4. Plum Cake Mix

If you are not so fond of whipped cream cakes then this plum cake mix is ideal for you. Dry cakes are the perfect evening confection to relish upon. With raisins and candied fruits you can make scrumptious tea time cake at home.

Price: Rs. 135

Buy Now

5. Keto Cake Mix - Vanilla

This Keto Cake Mix - Vanilla is for the health conscious in you. It is diabetic flour and purely made up of almond flour. With no sugar and only plant based sweeteners, this cake mix will help you to satisfy your sweet cravings even when you are on a keto diet.

Price: Rs. 449

Deal: Rs. 391

Buy Now

Anytime will be cake time with these cake mixes lying in your kitchen. Now you don't have to gather patience to bake a cake from scratch. Pick the cake mix and relish over the sweet flavourful chocolate and vanilla cakes within minutes. What great fun to serve a homemade cake to the guests when they come over for dinner, lunch or snacks!

Also Read: Flawless Hairstyles to go with your wedding attire