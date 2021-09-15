Baking recipes: Bake scrumptious chocolate caramel cookies at home

When it comes to food that is irresistible and that has the power to make us forget all about our diets and healthy-eating plans, chocolate caramel cookies definitely top the list! These cookies are absolutely divine. The cookies are made of chocolate and are filled with sinful and delicious caramel.

These cookies are not as hard to make as they sound and can be made in a jiffy. These can be made at home in just 4 simple steps. Check out this easy recipe given below to make this mouthwatering dessert at home and pamper your taste buds.

Step 1

Mix together 1 cup butter, 1 cup sugar and 1 cup brown sugar in a bowl. To this, add 2 eggs and 2 tsp vanilla extract.

Step 2

Next, combine 2 ½ cups refined flour, ¾ cup cocoa powder and 1 tsp baking soda in another bowl. To this, add ½ cup of chopped pecans.

Step 3

Make small balls from ½ cup dulce de leche and freeze these balls for half an hour. Shape the cookie dough into small balls and then flatten them. Stuff this dough with the dulce de leche balls and seal from all sides.

Step 4

Place these cookies on the baking tray and bake at 180 degrees celsius for 10 minutes. Let them cool, once out of the oven. Serve.

