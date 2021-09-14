Baking recipes: Make delicious lemon tart at home

Published on Sep 14, 2021 05:24 PM IST  |  6.4K
   
Baking recipes: Make delicious lemon tart at home
Advertisement

Baking is an incredibly fun activity. You can unwind and forget all your troubles while baking and can enjoy the beauty of creating something delicious. A popular baking dish is a lemon tart. Lemon tart is basically a dessert that involves a pastry shell with a lemon-flavoured filling. It is quick to cook and can be made at home in just 4 steps.

 

So follow this super simple recipe given below to make wholesome and filling lemon tart at home in just 4 quick steps.

 

 

Step 1

 

Combine 500grams of plain flour and 140 grams of icing sugar in a bowl. To this, add 250 grams of unsalted butter and 4 egg yolks. Make two balls out of this dough and then flatten these out with a rolling pin. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for half an hour.

 

Step 2

 

To prepare the filling for the tart, beat together 5 eggs, 140 grams of caster sugar, 150ml of double cream and the juice of 2 lemons in a bowl. Sieve this mixture and then add 2 tbsp lemon zest to it.

 

 

Step 3

 

Roll the pastry dough and flatten it. Then place it on a tart tin and refrigerate for half an hour. Line the tart with foil and fill it with rice. Bake the tart at 160 degrees celsius for 25 minutes. 

 

Step 4

 

Once done, pour the lemon mixture into the tart and bake for another 30 minutes. Carefully take it out from the tart tin and serve.

 

Also Read: Looking for last minute brunch recipes? Check out this recipe to make french toast in just 4 steps

Advertisement

Credits: Pexels, Pixabay, BBC good food


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All