Baking Soda VS Baking Powder: Know the difference to stop the confusion

Baking Soda VS Baking Powder: Do you too get confused between the same and don't know exactly what is the difference between the two? Then read on.

It is quarantine time and many are wearing their chef's hat to prepare yummy delicacies to not only kill time but also keep taste buds satiated as ordering food is what many are avoiding these days. A few days ago, while preparing a dish I was confused about whether can I use baking powder and baking soda interchangeably? Will this change the way the finished item will taste or will it be a total disaster? Later, I learned that many people, especially beginner cooks like me, often get confused between the two as they have similar names and they also look the same.

Many of us just know that both are leavening agents and both are white-colored and they both help baked goods such as cakes, muffins, and cookies to rise and give proper texture. But they have different chemical compositions and that's why you should not use them interchangeably. Even if you use baking soda as a substitute for powder or vice versa, there are some precautions one should take. Today we are exploring the difference between the two and how using them interchangeably affects our baked goods.

What is baking soda?

Baking soda is formally known as sodium bicarbonate and it is naturally alkaline. It can be activated when you combine it with an acidic ingredient and a liquid. As soon as it gets activated, carbon-di-oxide gets released and the same makes the baked goods rise and also gives them fluffiness and lightness. So, you must have observed that while using baking soda in many recipes, one has to also add lemon juice or buttermilk among others.

What is baking powder?

On the other hand, baking powder is a complete leavening agent, which means it has both the base (sodium bicarbonate) and acid needed for the goods to rise. Cornstarch is added in baking powder to act as a buffer to prevent the acid and base to activate during storage. As soon as the liquid is added, the acid in the baking powder reacts with soda (sodium bicarbonate) and the carbon dioxide gets released. So, everything is inert till you add some liquid.

While buying you should check the label of baking powder as there are two kinds of baking powders. One is single-acting while another is double-acting. For the unversed, single-acting powders react fully when you combine them with liquid and double-acting baking powders work in two stages: Once when you add it with a liquid, and again when the batter gets heated.

When to use baking soda and baking powder?

Baking soda is used when recipes include acidic ingredients. Baking powder is used when the recipe doesn’t have an acidic ingredient as the powder already has acid in it. There are some recipes that will require the inclusion of both soda and powder as the acid ingredient added to activate soda may not be enough to leaven the food item. And in some baked goods, they brown better in a highly alkaline environment. So, yes, a lot of science goes behind while preparing baked goods.

What will happen if you use them interchangeably?

As mentioned, ideally you should not use them interchangeably as the result will be different than your expectation. For instance, baking soda is quite stronger than powder and you will need 3 times more powder if you are using it as a substitute for soda. However, this may leave you with a bitter or soapy taste.

On the other way round, if you don't have powder and have soda then you will have to use acidic agents to activate it and as mentioned it is stronger, so make sure you don't add more than required. As per thumb rule, 1 teaspoon of baking powder is equivalent to 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda.

What is the best way to store them?

Both the powders should be stored in a dry shelf away from the stove, sink, or any moist place as humidity and moisture can react with both of them.

Bottom line

They both may appear similar and are used for the same reason, however, they are not the same as they both react differently. And if you are substituting one for the other, then be careful with the adjustments.

