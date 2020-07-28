Bakri Eid Recipe: Prepare delicious Sheer Khurma to mark Eid al Adha

Eid al Adha aka Bakri Eid is around the corner and the festival is incomplete without a sweet dish called Sheer Khurma. Read on to know the recipe right here.

Eid al-Adha 2020 or Bakri Eid will be celebrated on July 31 (in India, it will be celebrated on August 1, as per the sighting of the moon) and Muslims around the world are gearing up for the same. The festival falls during Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and the last month in the Islamic calendar and is also the sacred month for Muslims as a pilgrimage of Haj takes place. For the unversed, the other Eid i.e. Eid al-Fitr or the Ramadaan Eid was celebrated on May 23. And the occasion marks the end of a month-long fast done during Ramadaan.

On the other hand, talking about Eid al-Adha, the festival is also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami or Festival of the Sacrifice and Muslims traditionally sacrifice a goat in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice. As we all know, the delicious feast and Eid celebrations go hand in hand. And today we are talking about popular vermicelli pudding called Sheer Khurma and it is devoured on both Eid ul-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

We asked Ms. Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI to share the recipe of the same. She said, "Sheer Khurma is an authentic version of vermicelli pudding specially prepared for Eid festivities. ‘Sheer’ is Persian for milk and ‘khurma’ is another word for dates. This Eid recipe is a traditional delicacy which is made differently in different households. Like any other dish, it’s best when cooked at home and from scratch. And the best part is that, it’s not all that tricky. Try out this hassle-free recipe and find for yourself."

Check out the recipe of Sheer Khurma by Ms. Preety Tyagi right below:

Preparation Time – 45 minutes

Equipments Used – Pan, Pot, Spatula

Serves – 6-8

Ingredients:

500 Ml Milk, full cream

50 Gram Vermicelli (broken into small pieces), roasted

1/4 Cup Sugar

2 Tbsp Dates, chopped

2 Tbsp. dried rose petals

1/4 Cup Raisins

1/4 cup Makhana/Fox Nuts

1/4 Cup Almonds (cut into pieces), blanched

1/4 Cup Pistachios

1/4 cup Ghee

1/2 tsp Saffron

1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

Method:

Take a pan and pour ghee in it.

Add almonds, raisins, makhanas/fox nuts, and pistachios to it. Saute’ well and keep aside to normalize the temperature.

Now in another hot pan with ghee, add vermicelli. Roast well and keep aside after it turns golden brown.

In another wide pan simmer the milk till it thickens a bit, add sugar and simmer again.

Add the roasted vermicelli and dry fruits along with dates and saffron. Your kitchen is going to smell heavenly.

Mix well till simmer. Add cardamom powder. Bring to simmer once again.

Serve chilled, garnished with dried rose petals and 1 saffron strand each bowl.

