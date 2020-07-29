Bakri Eid Special Recipe: Try this lip smacking Dates Laddoos on Eid al Adha

Bakri Eid or Eid al Adha will be celebrated on August 1 in India. To mark the occasion, prepare this healthy and tasty Dates Laddoos. Check out the recipe right here.

Eid al-Adha 2020 aka Bakri Eid aka Festival of Sacrifice will be celebrated on August 1 in India and Muslims celebrate the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Muslims across the world traditionally sacrifice an animal in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice. Just like any other festival, Bakri Eid is also incomplete without feast and sweat treats. Yesterday, we shared a recipe of Sheer Khurma, a vermicelli pudding recipe which is very popular and prepared on this day. And today we are sharing the recipe of another popular dish called Dates Laddoos that you can whip on Bakr Eid.

We asked Ms. Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI to share the recipe of Date Laddoos. She stated, "Satisfy your sweet cravings with these healthy, delicious, easy to prepare Dry Fruit Energy Balls or Dates Laddoos. These naturally sweetened energy balls are loaded with the goodness of whole foods like nuts and dates. Dates are a good source of fibre, various vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and zinc. Make a big batch and enjoy these yummy snacks as you go. You can have these as an evening or morning snack."

Check out the recipe of Dates Laddoos by Ms. Preety Tyagi right below:

Preparation Time- 10 mins

Cooking Time-10 mins

Total time- 20 mins

Servings- 12 small balls/ladoos

Ingredients:

Medjool dates or any soft dates pitted 10

Toasted nuts coarsely ground 1/2 cup

Oil 1 Tbsp.

Honey (if required)

Method:

-Dry roast the nuts in a pan, add the nuts in the pan without oil, and place it on medium heat. Stir the nuts in between until warm and lightly toasted.

-To roast in a microwave: Layer the nuts in a single layer in a microwave safe plate. Pop in in the microwave for about 1 minute to 1 and 1/2 minute.

-Grind the dates in a food processor or mixer. Transfer it to a pan, add oil and cook it on medium heat till the dates soften.

-Add the ground nuts to the dates and mix well until it all comes together. Taste and add a few teaspoons of honey if needed. Take it off the heat.

-Let the mixture cool slightly. Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions and roll it into balls with the palm of your hands. Store in an airtight container and enjoy an energy-filled snack anytime.

